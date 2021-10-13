(Pocket-lint) - VanMoof, the company known for making some of the most modernly premium and luxury big city e-bikes, has announced its most ambitious product yet. It’s titled V, and it’s VanMoof’s fastest offering, with a top speed of 60km/h / 37mph and a futuristically robust design to boot.

It’ll cost $3,500 / £3,500 at launch, but don’t expect to ride one until “late 2022” at the earliest, with those first orders only going out to initial customers who pay a $20 / £20 reservation fee. In all likelihood, most potential customers won’t be able to get their ahold of one until early 2023.

The VanMoof V is still light on confirmed details; however, we do know it’ll come with a 700Wh battery and dual front and rear wheel motors alongside all the other traditional VanMoof features, such as Turbo Boost - a one-click button to get a jolt of speed, anti-thief functionality, automatic gear shifting, and much more.

Just like VanMoof’s other offerings, such as the S3 and X3, the central battery won’t be removable, but you will, however, be able to add a triangular PowerBank that sits within the bike frame and extends your range even further. The PowerBank is, of course, removable.

While it’s important to note the VanMoof V’s top speeds far exceed the legal limits allowed, 25km/h / 15 mph in the UK and 45km/h / 28 mph in the US, VanMoof is hoping legislators change what the company calls “outdated” laws sometime before the release of the V.

VanMoof’s co-founder Tiles Carlier is bravely optimistic about what the company calls its “hyperbike” future, stating “I believe this new type of high-speed e-bike can fully replace scooters and cars in the city by 2025”.

As for which countries the bike will be launching in next year, the company promises an initial rollout in the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, and France.

