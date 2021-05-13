Hammerhead Karoo 2 colours: How to use the Custom Color Kit for your Karoo

(Pocket-lint) - The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is a firm favourite bike computer, liked because of its Android OS and easy customisation. Now that customisation extends to the colour of the bodywork, thanks to the Custom Color Kits.

There are a range of colours so you can swap out the default black and opt for white, red, lime, blue or orange instead.

The Custom Color Kit comes with everything you need in the box. Naturally it has the new colour shell for your Karoo 2, but it also has the correct Torx screwdriver and two replacement screws, complete with locking compound.

There's also a leaflet to explain how to change the shell on your Karoo 2.

The process is very easy and will only take a couple of minutes.

First, you have to undo the screws on the base of your Karoo 2 that hold the USB plate in place. Put the screws and USB plate somewhere safe - you'll need them later.

Then you gently pull the wings (sides) of the shell away from the body of the Karoo 2 and slide it off the end.

Next you place your new colour shell on in the same way, gently holding the wings out slightly to fit it, with the tabs slotting into the side of the computer when released.

Put the USB plate back into place, which holds the wings of the shell in place. Tighten the screws again and that's it!

Colour matching these to your bike might be a challenge, but if you want to do that, here are the corresponding Pantone numbers to avoid any confusion caused by our photography and/or the calibration of the display you're viewing these images on:

Red: 3517C

Blue: 2184C

Green: 2297C

Orange: 151C

White: White

The new Custom Color Kit will be available from Hammerhead priced at $39.

Writing by Chris Hall.