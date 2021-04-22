(Pocket-lint) - Komoot has announced that it is adding live tracking as an option for its popular routing app, meaning you'll be able to share your location and have people follow along.

Live tracking is a popular option, especially for cyclists, who head out the door on a Sunday morning with no real idea of when they might be home again. Live tracking provides peace of mind for friends and family, whether that's interest in where they get to, or how far from home they are.

For Komoot, the live tracking feature will be part of the Premium subscription and it includes a little bonus - it also shares the phone's battery level, so you'll know if someone is running low on power so there's no need to panic.

So that battery isn't wasted, location updates are only sent when a friend is watching, so it's not constantly sharing data. Exactly how that works in practice we can't tell without testing it - and whether that potentially can leave a gap in the trail if the other person is out of signal, we don't know yet.

Komoot says that the service will let you know when a person is likely to reach their destination, and how long they have been doing the activity for too.

You can assign people as safety contacts and they will automatically be notified when you head out and start recording a route. Of course, you have the freedom to turn live tracking on or off whenever you like.

Komoot aims to differentiate itself from other activity tracking apps by putting the focus firmly on the outdoors - and mostly on the offroad. Komoot's strengths lie in finding, planning and exploring away from the beaten track, giving you an insight into routes you might not find through something like Google Maps.

The catch is that live tracking is only available to those who take the Premium subscription, which costs £/€59.99 a year. Komoot is available for iPhone or Android, with compatibility for a range of other fitness devices for data syncing.

Writing by Chris Hall.