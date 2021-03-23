Specialized has a new version of its Turbo Levo eMTB and it's a beast

(Pocket-lint) - Specialized has announced a new version of the Turbo Levo electric mountain bike, wanting to be the most capable and nimble eMTB you can buy.

The Levo is based on Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO with a full carbon frame, boasting 150mm of rear suspension travel.

It uses a mullet design, with a 27.5-inch rear wheel and 29-inch front, aiming to make the bike more manoeuvrable, while also packing in the power.

There's a new Turbo Full Power System Motor 2.2 sitting at its heart, along with the MasterMind control unit making sure you have the power when you want and need it, and the data for you to glance at.

There's compatibility with other sensors - like an ANT+ heart rate sensor - to integrate more data, and with over-the-air updates, your bike will get progressively better over time. Hopefully your riding will too.

Combined with the Mission Control app, you'll also be able to map out your power use over your ride to ensure that you're not left with empty batteries for the final killer climb.

When we reviewed the outgoing model of the Turbo Levo, we found that power to be smoothly delivered, meaning you don't have to think about what it's doing - you can just get on and ride.

There's 90Nm torque and 565W of peak power from the 700Wh battery with control on the handlebars to adjust the power up or down in 10 per cent increments. Specialized says you'll get 5 hours of riding from the 700Wh battery, but of course it depends on what you're trying to do.

The bike itself comes in six different sizes and there are geometry tweaks you can make too, adjusting the head angle or the bottom bracket height to personalise things further.

On the Expert model you're looking at SRAM X01 Eagle for the 12-speed 10-52 cassette, with a 32 chainring up the front. Traverse wheels sit front and back (in different sizes) with SRAM hydraulic disc brakes.

As previously there's are three grades of the Levo:

Expert: £8,750

Pro: £10,750

S Works: £13,000

As you step up the models you'll find upgraded components, like carbon wheels on the Pro, and the move to SRAM Eagle ASX electronic shifting on the S Works, among other benefits.

The Expert model is available now from Specialized dealers, the Pro and S Works models will be available in the summer.

Writing by Chris Hall.