(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has announced a new version of its popular connected exercise bike alongside an new, cheaper running machine.

The Peloton Bike+ has been designed with customer feedback in mind. Like the standard Bike, it comes with a display to view and interact with live indoor cycling classes. However, the new 23.8-inch HD display can rotate 180-degrees left and right, so users can follow other classes, such as yoga, when not on the bike itself.

It also sports a new, four-speaker sound system, one-tap integration with Apple GymKit for easy Apple Watch pairing, and an auto-follow digital resistence system. This latter feature remembers your target metrics and automaticallt adjusts the pedal resistence up and down based on your workout plan and instructor guidance.

The Peloton Bike+ will be available in the US, Canada, UK and Germany from 9 September, priced at $2,495 / £2,295 / €2,690.

The original Peloton Bike will be available at a new price of $1, 895 with a 30-day home trial.

The Peloton Tread is essential a slightly scaled back version of the company's Tread+ running machine but at a lower price.

It adopts some of the features of the flagship model, such as the control knobs and jump buttons, but takes up less room. It too features a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen with integrated speakers.

It will be available from 26 December in the US, Canada and UK from 26 December, Germany from early 2021. Its price will be $2,495 / £2,295.

