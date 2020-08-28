Fifth-gen Wahoo Kickr is more accurate, promising a more natural ride

(Pocket-lint) - Wahoo's iconic Kickr has had a refresh for 2020, boosting the accuracy while making a couple of changes for a more natural and comfortable ride.

The fifth-generation Kickr boosts the power accuracy, with Wahoo saying that it's now +/- 1 per cent, down from 2 per cent on the previous 2018 version - and it was already pretty accurate as you'd expect from a top-tier indoor trainer.

There's now an auto-calibration process meaning you don't have to perform a spindown. On other models, Wahoo recommends a spindown using the app on your phone every couple of weeks or when setting up the trainer a new location. Thanks to the new auto-calibration, this should be one less thing to think about.

Moving onto that more natural ride, there's some good news if you own an older Kickr model. The boost in comfort comes from the new Axis Feet that are fitted. These allow a little compression, meaning the Kickr can naturally rock from side to side as your bike might out in the real world.

They provide up to 5 degrees of movement and there are three different stiffness options so you can customise the setup to suit your style. Now onto the good news - these feet will also be sold separately so if you have an older Kickr, you can upgrade. The feet will be £64.99 and available soon.

The 2020 Wahoo Kickr is now available and the price hasn't changed over previous editions, so it still costs £999.

Writing by Chris Hall.