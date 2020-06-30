Lululemon to acquire Mirror, boosting the smart workout platform

Lululemon has confirmed that it's moving to acquire Mirror, the smart workout platform that brings virtual workouts into your home.

The companies have been working together for the past year, with Mirror featuring Lululemon ambassadors on the platform, giving customers a more recognisable face to workout with - but the latest move will see the sportswear brand adding Mirror to its own books.

Mirror is a smart bit of tech. It's a virtual workout platform that revolves around a smart mirror, described by the company as a "nearly invisible home gym". That's because it uses a connected mirror, displaying workout information and video guidance on the mirror itself.

You can connect with friends and family, get feedback through the mirror as well as connecting up things like heart rate sensors to you know you're staying in the zone.

The idea is that you can put the mirror anywhere in your home where it will act as a normal mirror, looking innocuous and blending into the background, but when you need to workout, you fire it up, select a workout and follow the guidance displayed on the mirror.

The advantage of working out in front of a mirror is that you can work on technique, so for those doing a kettlebell workout, for example, you'll be able to see what you're supposed to be doing, what you're actually doing and help refine your skills.

The move from Lululemon is likely to see greater investment in Mirror and more attention on the workout platform itself, but Mirror will continue to operate as a separate entity. Lululemon says that this will included increased participation from Lululemon ambassadors, as well as giving Mirror access to its stores and ecommerce network.

The timing couldn't be better: with gyms closed and more people working out at home, smart workout solutions are having a boom. While you might not be able to make it to the gym for that cardio class, Mirror and Lululemon could bring the cardio class to your front room.