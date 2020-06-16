Triumph is getting into electric bikes with the Trekker GT

A big name from the motorcycle world, Triumph, is getting into the electric bike market - it's just announced the Trekker GT, a rugged but impressively elegant-looking e-bike with a premium price tag.

Triumph's motorbikes have a distinctive, recognisable look to them, and it's fair to say that hasn't really translated too much to the Trekker GT, which is no insult. Instead, it's a toned-down, almost quite business-like looking bike that only looks different from a commuter model as a result of the shock-absorbers it's packing on the front wheel.

Its silver and black colour scheme is subtle enough that it'll look at home in a range of settings, basically, which isn't always the case in the electric bike market.

Range and power are all-important, of course, and the Trekker GT delivers on those fronts, with a huge range of around 150km per charge. Its battery sadly isn't detachable, although few on the market are.

A chunky Shimano drivetrain around the pedals, meanwhile, manages the power of the motor, which can be controlled from a display on the handlebars. This little screen will show your speed, gear and more at a glance, and let you turn pedal assist on or off.

The Trekker GT should be available to order direct from Triumph in the next couple of days for customers in the US and Europe, and will cost a fairly chunky £2,950 in the UK.