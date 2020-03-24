Smart home device maker Wyze has announced its first two fitness products. They certainly come in handy right now, especially with the pandemic and everyone stuck at home and perhaps longing for a way to keep in shape.

For a total of $45 in the US, you get the new Wyze Scale and Wyze Band. They are available to order in limited supply as part of an Early Access Launch through the Wyze app or website. An official launch is expected to follow in April.

The $25 Wyze Band features built-in Alexa and can track your heart rate, sleep, and steps. It offers a 10-day battery and is 5ATM waterproof-rated up to 50m. It packs an AMOLED touchscreen, too, so you can see your stats and swipe through alerts and calls. You can also use the Band to control your Wyze smart home products, such as a Wyze Bulb, if they're linked to your Alexa account.

The $20 Wyze Scale offers Bluetooth connectivity so you can measure and sync 12 different metrics to your phone and then Apple Health or Google Fit. Wyze plans to add support for Fitbit and Samsung Health. The scale can track your weight, body fat, lean body mass, and heart rate.

The Wyze Scale supports and can auto-recognise up to eight different users.