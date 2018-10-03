Garmin is finally adding support for one of the world's most popular music streaming services: Spotify.

Garmin's Forerunner 645 Music sport watch was first to Garmin device to launch with music support. But, at that time, iHeartRadio was the only service available. Now, however, owners of that device will be able to use Spotify. Technically, the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus series is the first to get the support, but it should be coming soon to the Forerunner 645 Music and the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.

All three of those watches support offline music playback. If you have any of those, you need to download the Spotify app from the Connect IQ Store on your device. You will also need to ensure you have Spotify on your connected smartphone, either for iOS or Android. Spotify Premium account holders will be able to create playlists and sync those playlists to their supported Garmin GPS watch.

They'll be able to store up to songs for offline listening, too. Spotify Premium gives streaming and offline access to more than 35 million tracks, albums, and playlists. A Spotify Premium subscription costs £9.99 a month. You can go here to learn more about it.

Last month, Garmin also added Deezer support to several of its smartwatches. So, if you take up or have an existing Deezer Premium subscription, you can download up to 100 tracks to your watch for offline listening. You can also sync your Deezer playlists, get a daily refresh of songs through Deezer Flow, and choose a selection of workout playlists if you are going for a run, for example.