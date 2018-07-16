  1. Home
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 fitness tracker and sports watch deals: Garmin, Fitbit and more

|
Amazon Prime day is running through 16-17 July, with the online retailer slashing prices across its store - meaning you can snap up some bargains - with plenty of great fitness trackers and sports devices on the list.

The deals listed below are all available to buy on Amazon.co.uk today, but these deals will expire at the end of 17 July, so don't delay - unless you want to pay more.

We will be updating this list as new deals appear or lightning deals go live.

Garmin deals

When it comes to running watches and fitness trackers, Garmin is one of the leading brands. Often expensive, Amazon has slashed prices across a number of Garmin models, beating other deals online. 

Fitbit deals

Fitbit is one of the most popular fitness platforms. Having basically invented the fitness band with the Fitbit Flex, it now has a full range of devices to help track your lifestyle and activity. Here are some of the offers on Amazon Prime Day.

Polar deals

Polar have a great range of fitness devices aimed at sports and fitness participants.

Other fitness tracker deals

It's not just Garmin and Fitbit, there's a range of other options for sports and fitness tracking that you might consider. Here are some of the best deals.

