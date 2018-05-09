Peloton smart exercise bike coming to the UK, huge screen and live workout classes to follow at home

Peloton is bringing its all-singing, all-dancing smart exercise bike to the UK and Canada.

Already available in the US, the Peloton Bike has a 21.5-inch 1080p multitouch display placed in front of the user. It is driven by a custom operating system powered by a 2.0GHz Mediatek quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The Bike also has 16GB of storage, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

There is even a LAN Ethernet port for wired internet connection.

A 5-megapixel front facing camera is also built into the screen, so two-way video streaming is available.

As well as track data and metrics, the display and processing can also be combined with the internet connection to provide more than 5,000 on demand workouts to follow. They can be streamed straight to the Bike.

In addition, there are up to 14 daily live studio classes you can partake in and you can even take part in group sessions, with other Peloton Bike owners around the US, UK or Canada.

There is a fee to access the live classes - currently $39 a month in the US with UK and Canadian prices yet to be revealed. They are based in New York at present, but Peloton plans to open a London studio soon to offer classes in British time zones and with local instructors.

The Bike will be available in the UK and Canada this fall, priced at £1,995 and $2,595 CAD respectively.

You can find out more at onePeloton.com.