Fitbit has made home workouts easier with the Coach App for Xbox

Fitbit, known for its vast range of activity trackers, will later today be launching a new Coach app for the Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs and laptops that will comprise guided workouts to help keep you fit.

While you can engage in the workouts without having a Fitbit tracker on your wrist, Fitbit says having one that tracks your heart rate will greatly enhance the experience. If you do have a heart rate monitor, you will be able to see your heart rate in real time on the big screen, rather than having to glance down at your wrist.

Video workouts make up the main bulk of the Coach app and include things such as warms up and 10-minute ab exercises, all of which guide you step-by-step whilst providing motivation and tips. Fitbit says it will constantly add new exercises and workouts to the app so you can keep changing your routine.

You don't have to workout in silence, as music is provided through Fitbit Radio, powered by Feed.fm. You can choose music from a change of genres to keep you working through even the toughest of sessions. Fitbit is still running the mobile version of the Coach app, so you can workout on the go. The app contains more than 50 running and walking workouts that can be completed either outdoors or on a treadmill in the gym.

The Coach app is made up of two tiers; basic and premium. Basic gives you free access to one personalised progam and a selection of audio and video workouts. The premium tier, which costs $39.99 a year unlocks full access to the complete suite of workouts and additional features.

The Fitbit Coach app will go live on the Microsoft Store later today and is available in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.