Nokia is back, buying Withings to get into the health tracking wearable game

Just when you thought Nokia wasn't going to be seen around much more, it's announced it will buy wearable health tracking company Withings.

Nokia, most recently famous for the release of its Ozo professional grade virtual reality camera, is growing again. After selling its mobile division to Microsoft, Nokia Technologies has moved on from Lumia and is pushing growth, it would seem.

The planned purchase of French health tracking company Withings was announced but it won't happen until later in the year. Products already on the market from the company include the analogue activity tracking Withings Activité watch plus the oxygen and movement tracking Withings Ox Pulse, to name a few.

Rajeev Suri, president & CEO of Nokia says: "With this acquisition, Nokia is strengthening its position in the Internet of Things in a way that leverages the power of our trusted brand."

It's not clear when Nokia made wearables will arrive, nor if they will be branded as such or still use the Withings name. Ramzi Haidamus, president of Nokia Technologies says: "Combining their award-winning products and talented people with the world-class expertise and innovation of Nokia Technologies uniquely positions us to lead the next wave of innovation in digital health."

Withings is going to be bought for €170 million and the deal should go through early in the third quarter.

