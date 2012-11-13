Up by Jawbone iPhone fitness band sees US release, UK relaunch planned for 2013

Jawbone's Nike+ FuelBand rival, Up, was released at the end of last year in the UK and Pocket-lint loved it when we took one out for a spin. However, some consumers reported issues with theirs and the only answer was for the company to take a long, hard look at the product and go back to the drawing board. Sales and production of the former model were suspended.

Now the manufacturer is back with an all-new remodelled device and has launched its (slightly) renamed band as Up by Jawbone in the US first, with the UK to get the improved version in early 2013.

Unlike the Nike+ FuelBand, Up measures far more than just movement for fitness sake. There are micro motion sensors in the wristband that can gauge sleep patterns and work out statistics for when you are in bed. It can tell how long it took you to fall asleep, how much deep sleep you had in comparison to light, and records how often you woke up during the night.

There are also Power Nap and Smart Alarm features that can ensure you wake at the most optimal point in your sleep cycle.

Up can help with food choices, with the accompanying iPhone app being able to scan barcodes of produce and search a database for nutritional information. You can even take photographs of what you eat for a visual diary.

And, of course, like the FuelBand, Up provides general motion functionality that can record and calculate intensity of movement, total steps, distance and calories burnt. The band will also vibrate when you've been inactive for a period of time to urge you to get "up" and do something else.

The band itself is encased in a medical-grade hypoallergenic rubber. It's shower and splash resistant and battery life lasts up to 10 days without needing to be recharged, so it can be worn almost continually.

Available from today in the US (UK early next year, as previously stated), Up version 2 costs $129.99 and is available in eight different colours - onyx, mint green, light grey, blue, navy blue, red, orange and hunter green. It comes in three sizes - small, medium and large - and will be stocked in Apple stores, Best Buy, AT&T and on Jawbone.com.

Pocket-lint will be testing the new version of the band soon.