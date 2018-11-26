Best fitness tracker deals for Cyber Monday 2018: Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and more

The sales across Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the biggest shopping days of the year, perfect for snapping up a sports watch or fitness tracker as a gift, or just because you want to get in shape.

There are great offers on fitness trackers and GPS running watches still going on through Cyber Monday and we're pulling out offers from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung and others, across a range of retailers. If you're after a great deal on a fitness tracker then keep scrolling to see the best bargains around.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered - but do check out our curated deals below.

Popular fitness tracker brand Fitbit is offering discounts on a couple of its devices on its own website but there are also deals across Amazon, Currys and John Lewis so if you're after Fitbit specifically, this is the section you'll want.

• Fitbit Ace, save £15, now £64.99 (was £79.99): The Fitbit Ace is the fitness tracker designed for children aged eight and over. It connects to the Fitbit platform and rewards kids for hitting goals. Grab the Ace offer on Fitbit.

• Fitbit Alta now £49.99, save £50 (was £99.99): The Fitbit Alta is a great activity tracker. This model doesn't offer heart rate but it is slim, stylish and it links to Fitbit's excellent platform, offering easy to read stats and data. See the Alta deal on Fitbit.

• Fitbit Charge 2 save £60, now £79.99 (was £139.99): The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great choice for those wanting a fitness tracker, but not something that's going to be really bulky. It will track steps, your heart rate and automatically detect and log exercise. Various colours available at discounted prices. View the Charge 2 deal on Amazon.

• Fitbit Blaze save £20, now £109.99 (was £129.99): The Fitbit Blaze is a great tracking device for those who are happy to put a more prominent activity tracker on their wrist. We enjoyed it when we played around with it in the past. Click to view the Blaze offer on Argos.

• Fitbit Versa for £159, save £20 (was £179): The Fitbit Versa is one of the newer Fitbit devices, offering smartphone notifications, along with wrist-based heart rate tracking, assisted GPS and a range of sports modes to track various activities. It transfers data to the excellent Fitbit app and it will offer around four days battery life. View offer on Amazon.

• Fitbit Ionic save £40, now £240 (was £279): The Fitbit Ionic brings a solid, lightweight design with a beautiful screen, while also adding built-in GPS and dedicated swim functionality that the earlier Blaze was lacking. It's a great device and at this price it's not to be missed. Click to view the Ionic offer on Amazon.

• Fitbit Aria scales, save £20, now £99.99 (was £119.99): The Fitbit Aria scales are Wi-Fi connected and they will sync automatically with the Fitbit app. They track weight, BMI, lean mass and body fat percentage, showing your progress over time. View this offer on Fitbit.

Garmin is another great fitness tracking brand, offering detailed data through its Garmin Connect app. Here are some of the best deals across the various devices Garmin offers from Vivofit to the Fenix range.

• Garmin Vivofit JR 2 kids activity tracker now £49.99, save £30 (was £79.99): A stylish little activity tracker for the small people in your life. With the Black Friday discounts, it's available at a small price too. View the offer at Currys.

• Garmin Vivofit 3 save £40, now £49.99 (was £69.99): A simple activity tracker that's easy to use and is capable of tracking steps, calories, distance, intensity minutes, time and date. View this offer on Argos.

• Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR now £79.99, save £20 (was £99.99): The Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR tracks distance, steps, calories, heart rate and sleep. It is said to have a five-day battery life and and it is swim proof. View the Garmin deal on Currys.

• Garmin Vivosmart 4 Blue, save £20, now £99.99 (was £119.99): Garmin's Vivosmart 4 is sleek and discreet, offering up to seven days battery life. It tracks heart rate, stress tracking, VO2 Max and it is swim proof. View the Garmin deal on John Lewis.

• Garmin Vivomove HR now £129.99, save £40 (was £169.99): The Vivomove HR is a hybrid smartwatch, offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring and steps, calories, distance and intensity minute tracking, whilst looking like a standard watch. View Vivomove HR offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS save £100, now £179.99 (was £279.99): Garmin is one of the top names in running and the Vivoactive 3 blurs the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker. View the Garmin Vivoactive deal on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music now £239.99, save £60 (was £299.99): The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music gives you Bluetooth connectivity for headphones with support for Deezer or Spotify downloads on the move. It gives you great fitness features with GPS and heart rate tracking and also does mobile payments. See the Vivoactive 3 Music deal on John Lewis.

• Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch save £50, now £119.99 (was £169.99): a lightweight and easy-to-use GPS running watch with heart-rate tracking capabilities that make it perfect for runners. A bold and brilliant colour strap makes this one stand out too. Click to see this offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Forerunner 235 save £122, now £177 (was £299.99): If you're a runner then it's a Forerunner you want and the 235 is a good balance of features and affordability. See the Garmin Forerunner 235 offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Forerunner 935 running watch with heart-rate monitor save £106, now £292.99 (was £399): The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a fantastic sports watch for runners. It offers a huge range of data, neatly balanced with enough smartwatch connectivity, set in the context of so much potential through the compatible sensors and accessories. Click to see this offer on Toby Deals.

• Garmin Approach S10 save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99): The Approach S10 is a lightweight GPS golf watch that comes preloaded with 41,000 golf courses around the world. It offers yardages to the front, back and middle of the green, as well as hazards and doglegs. View the Approach S10 deal on Amazon.

Withings is also offering Black Friday discounts across its site from its trackers to its scales but other retailers are too. If you're looking for a Withings tracker, this section is a good place to start.

• Withings Steel now £59.98, save £59 (was £119.95): The Withings Steel tracks activity and sleep, and like the HR model, it looks like an analogue watch. There is no heart rate tracking on this device though and no digital screen for smartphone notifications. See this deal on Withings.

• Withings Steel HR now £118.97, save £50.98 (was £169.95): The Withings Steel HR is designed to look like an analogue watch but it will automatically track your activity 24/7, including walking, running and swimming and it offers sleep tracking and heart rate too. View the deal on Withings.

• Withings Steel HR Rose Gold now £199.98, save £20 (was £219.98): All the capabilities of a fitness tracker but with the style and class of a watch. Click to see this offer at Currys.

• Withings Body Cardio now £89.95, save £40 (was £129.95): The Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi scales come in black and white colour options and they will measure weight, BMI, body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass. They also do heart rate. View the deal on Withings.

Samsung is in the fitness tracking market and the smartwatch market and there are a couple of good deals across both sectors. Here are a few of the best deals on Samsung activity trackers.

• Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro save £50, now £129 (was £179): Samsung's Gear Fit 2 Pro offers built-in GPS so you can leave your phone at home while you go for a run. It is also swim proof, offers smartphone notifications, tracks heart rate and it can be a music player too. View the Gear Fit2 Pro deal on Argos.

• Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro save £107, now £92.99 (was £199.99): A capable little fitness tracker that works on land as well as it does on the water. Click to view this deal at Toby Deals.

• Samsung Gear S3 Frontier now £165.99 (was £349.99): The Samsung Gear S3 is an accomplished smartwatch that will appeal to sports fans to thanks to a lot of tracking capabilities. At this price, it's sure to get your pulse racing. View the Samsung Gear S3 offer on Toby Deals.

Like Samsung, Huawei is in the fitness tracking and smartwatch markets. These are a few of the best deals we have found on Huawei devices for Black Friday.

• Huawei Band 2 Pro fitness tracker save £44, now £35.99 (was £79.99): A fitness tracker that's not only waterproof, capable of tracking your heart-rate and GPS location but is also said to last up to 21 days on a single charge. View the offer on Amazon.

• Huawei Band 3 Pro Activity Tracker save £25, now £54.99 (was £79.99): This fitness tracker is capable of GPS tracking even without your phone and lasts up to eight hours while doing so. It's also waterproof and so can be used for swimming too. It even recognises the type of swimming stroke you're using too! Grab this deal at Very.