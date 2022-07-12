Best Garmin deals for Prime Day 2022: Fenix, Forerunner and Instinct all discounted

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin's range of fitness trackers and GPS watches are some of the most popular accessories for tech fans. Whether you're a beginner runner or a seasoned athlete, Garmin will have something for you to help your training.

Garmin has a wide range of devices and they offer great compatibility with smartphones, so many also choose a Garmin when they want a smartwatch, because it's loaded with useful features. With regular sales through the likes of Prime Day, the annual sales event at Amazon makes a great it a great time to buy.

We'll be listing all the best deals for UK readers for Prime Day right here.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save £295 The Fenix 6 Pro is no longer the top Fenix model, but it's a great performer, offering a premium device for multisport athletes with a wide range of tracking and connectivity. It's now only £304.99. View offer

Garmin Forerunner 245 - save £110 The Forerunner 245 is a popular watch, offering great affordability, but with serious features for those who take their running seriously. There are options for or without music. There's a 44% discount so it's now £139.99. View offer

Garmin Forerunner 55 - save £60 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an entry-level device, but it covers the basics in a easy-to-use way, ideal for those who just want to get out and get running. It's now just £119.99. View offer

Garmin Venu 2 - save £110 The Garmin Venu 2 switched to an OLED display to give richer visuals and an experience more like a smartwatch. It's still a capable sports tracker - but the screen looks better. It's now only £239.99. View offer

Garmin Instinct - save £150 The Garmin Instinct is a rugged outdoor watch, offering all Garmin's sports functions, but with a slightly bulkier look. This is the Esports Edition, with red highlights. It's now only £119.99. View offer

When we get closer to Prime Day, we'll list all the best deals here as they go live.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save $150 One of Garmin's top watches has a good discount for Prime Day. It offers 14-day battery life, loads of sensors for performance tracking. Great for running, cycling, outdoors, and multisport athletes. It's now only $449.99 View offer

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music - save $110 There's a discount on this mid-range running watch. It offers great data for those runners in training, with the added advantage of supporting Bluetooth for music. It's now only $239.99. View offer

Garmin Venu 2 - save $130 There's a 33% discount on the Garmin Venu 2. This is Garmin's watch with an AMOLED display, offering all the same functions but looking better. It's now $269.99 View offer

Garmin Instinct Solar - save $150 The Garmin Instinct is a rugged outdoor watch, offering all Garmin's sports functions, but with a solar display to top up the battery. There's a 43% saving so it's $199.99. View offer

With so many models available, it can be confusing when considering which Garmin model you should buy. The most important thing is to think about what you'll actually use it for and how many features you actually need.

Garmin divides its range in a number of categories, which basically divide as follows:

Fenix - Premium multisport watches for those who want the best of everything

Venu - Garmin's smartwatch line, providing an alternative to the Apple Watch and others

Forerunner - Top-tier GPS sports watches with a focus on catering for runners

Vivoactive - Everyday fitness watches that are best for gaining basic insights into all kinds of activity

Vivomove - Hybrid watches that can track activity discreetly

Instinct - Rugged GPS watch designed for the outdoors

There are some devices outside of this - like the Epix - but these are the most common sub-brands to think about.

Forerunner is the most attractive to runners or those principally focused on exercise, and the higher the number, the further up the scale it is. For Prime Day, we'd expect sales of the Forerunner 45, but many will opt for the 245 or 255 instead.

Take some time to see what is on offer: at a basic level, all Garmin devices will offer you heart rate tracking and GPS, and most will work with a wide ecosystem of devices - but some have much more advanced metrics to help you get the most from your training or offer better tracking options and battery life for longer adventures.

Amazon has confirmed that the event will take place on 12-13 July, although some deals will go live from 21 June.

That sees Prime Day return to its regular position in the middle of the year, having moved around a little during 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Prime Day normally runs for 48 hours and we suspect that will happen around 12 July. While there are usually a couple of core Prime Day days, there are often sales in the week before and sometimes continuing in the following weeks too. We will keep track of this date and let you know as soon as it becomes public knowledge.

Writing by Chris Hall.