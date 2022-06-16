(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year - and that means it's also one of the best opportunities to pick up a Fitbit device at a discounted rate.

Whether you're exploring the possibility of a Fitbit Sense, Charge 5, Luxe, Versa 3 - or perhaps an Ace 3 for your child - there are usually very notable discounts to take advantage of.

In this guide, we'll be previewing the event itself, as well as detailing which Fitbit products we're expecting to see price reductions and giving you an overview of the lineup. Let's dive in.

After taking place in different months over the last few years, Prime Day is now confirmed to be taking place on 12-13 July in 2022.

Deals will begin at 03:00 EDT (08:00 BST), though Amazon has confirmed that some deals will appear as early as 21 June.

As detailed in Amazon's blog, Prime Day is also set to take place in more than 20 countries this year.

While Amazon Prime Day can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to finding a good deal, Fitbit is one of the few brands to almost always feature good savings on all of its devices.

In the past, we've seen newly-released Fitbit devices reach their lowest-ever price (at that time), with some old favourites also receiving seriously big savings.

That means the company's flagship Sense smartwatch could dip further below the £200 / $200 / €200 mark, while the flagship tracker, the Charge 5 - currently our pick for the best fitness tracker you can buy - could potentially fall under £100 / $100 / €100.

The more budget options, like the Versa 3 smartwatch and Luxe fitness tracker, as well as the Ace kids tracker, are also very good candidates to see discounts.

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sales event for Prime members, so you will need to be signed up.

For those who don't have a Prime membership already, there's a 30-day trial available for you to sample (see the widget below). This not only gives you access to Prime Day savings, but also free delivery on Amazon, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

In these next few sections, we'll be detailing the current core of Fitbit's family.

Naturally, we don't yet know the full details surrounding Prime Day discounts, so use these as a guide to help you narrow down which Fitbit may be the best pick for you - and observe the current best price available.

The Fitbit Charge 5 - the company's flagship tracker - was only announced in August 2021, but we'd expect some kind of discount for Amazon Prime Day (as we saw for Black Friday 2021).

The device itself offers a revamped design, complete with an AMOLED, always-on screen. GPS activity tracking, Fitbit's ECG app, Fitbit Pay, Spotify control, new sleep tracking features and much more.

Since the Charge 5 is only relatively new, the Charge 4 is still very much available from Amazon, too. It provides a tracking experience we still recommend, as well - particularly at what will be a reduced rate.

The newest Fitbit tracker is also the company's latest entry-level model.

The Luxe launched in 2021, offering a jewellery-like design, five-day battery life, a full-colour screen and all the stress and sleep tracking smarts you'd find in a typical Fitbit tracker.

It's already sitting at quite a low price, and it could become an even bigger bargain on Prime Day.

The Sense is Fitbit's most advanced wearable, offering an array of health tracking features, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.

As a result, it's also the most expensive, but we saw some encouraging sales for Black Friday 2021, so that should make it a good candidate to look out for on Amazon Prime Day.

Savings will almost certainly be available across Fitbit's most popular line of smartwatches, the Versa range, for Amazon Prime Day

No matter whether you opt for the Versa 3 or older Versa 2, you'll be able to tap into activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, sleep reports, apps, music control, support for smartphone notifications and more.

If you want something slightly even more affordable than the Luxe, the Inspire line - first introduced in 2019 - is an excellent entry point into the Fitbit ecosystem and a huge stock-clearance candidate on the upcoming Prime Day.

There are also a few to pick between. Whether you opt for the Inspire 2, Inspire HR or Inspire, you'll get basic activity tracking, sleep monitoring, smartphone notification support and more.

Now in its third generation, the Ace 3 is also the most capable fitness tracker for kids on the market.

With over a week of battery life, those aged 6 and above are able to enjoy a basic activity and sleep monitoring experience - all overseen, of course, by excellent parental controls.

The Ace line is often a mixed bag when it comes to sales events - sometimes it features, and sometimes it doesn't - but we're hoping the fact it's a little older now will mean its price dips for Amazon Prime Day.

