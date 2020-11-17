Best Garmin Black Friday 2020 deals: Discounts on Forerunner, Fenix, Edge and Vivo devices

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin sports and fitness devices are popular purchases for Black Friday. It's a great thing to gift and there are often big discounts for these must-have items.

We're expecting some great Garmin discounts for Black Friday 2020. We've broken them down into US and UK deals, so you can see what's available in your region - at the moment the pickings are a little thin, but check back in a few days when we expect to see a lot more offers.

US Garmin deals | UK Garmin deals

There currently aren't many deals available, but that will change over the coming days.

• Garmin Vivoactive 4 - now $247.99, was $349.99 (save $102): A little more lifestyled that some of Garmin's Forerunner devices, but just as capable. See the deal on Amazon.

• Garmin Instinct Solar - now $299.99, was $399.99 (save $100): Designed for the great outdoors, and boosted by solar charging. See the offer on Amazon.

Didn't find what you're looking for? Then hit one of the links below and you'll go straight to the biggest retailers in the US.

There aren't many Garmin deals yet, but there will be more as we approach Black Friday.

• Garmin Venu - now £199, was £299 (save £100): Garmin's alternative to the Apple Watch, with OLED display - but still offering all the Garmin goodness. View the deal at Currys.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top UK retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Chris Hall.