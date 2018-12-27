  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Fitness Trackers
    3. >
  3. Fitness Tracker deals
    4. >
  4. Garmin fitness tracker deals

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus discounted by £125

|
  Garmin Fenix 5S Plus discounted by £125
10 best fitness gifts 2019
10 best fitness gifts 2019

It's the Garmin discount you've been waiting for: the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus has been discounted, bringing the price down to £474.99 with Amazon and John Lewis.

Normally retailing for around £599.99, the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus can be yours with £125 off - that's an incredible price for Garmin's top device. 

The Fenix 5S Plus is one of Garmin's top sports devices.

It's an all-action sports watch with everything you could possibly want, tracking everything along the way, lasting an age and adding reliability and consistency to the mix.  

Just in case that doesn't sell it: It's build like a tank, can last a week on just once charge while tracking all types of sports and activities.

More? The heart rate sensor is accurate, whereas the GPS locks on a location very quickly and it's water proof to 100m.

There's really isn't a better time to grab this.

PopularIn Fitness Trackers
Best fitness trackers 2019: Top activity bands to buy today
Best GPS running watch 2019: The top sports watches to buy today
10 best fitness gifts 2019
Fitbit tips and tricks: Get more from your Alta, Flex, Charge, Blaze, Surge, Versa and Ionic trackers
Garmin Fenix 5S Plus discounted by £125
Garmin Forerunner 235 slashed to £154.99 in Boxing Day sales
Comments