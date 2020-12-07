Best Fitbit deals for December 2020: Bag a tracker or smartwatch bargain

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to track your activity through a Fitbit, an array of fantastic deals are still live through a number of online retailers.

Whether you're exploring the possibility of strapping on a Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Versa 3 or something else entirely, there are big discounts to take advantage of in both the US or UK.

The offers naturally vary between the different fitness trackers and smartwatches, but we've already seen all of the company's current crop of wearables receive some kind of price reduction. In many cases, it's also been a significant saving on brand-new devices.

We'll be updating this page regularly, so keep checking back to find the latest and greatest Fitbit savings.

Below, we've outlined all the top deals for Fitbit devices currently available. In the UK, these deals are from retailers such as Amazon UK, Argos, Very and Currys. And, in the US, expect discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

Whether they're old or new, we're seeing fairly consistent price cuts across Fitbit's smartwatches. The latest devices, the Versa 3 and Sense, are already discounted through Fitbit and Amazon, while the Versa 2 and Ionic are available at a reduced rate.

No matter which Versa model you opt for, there's activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, sleep reports, apps, music control, support for smartphone notifications and more. The Fitbit Sense is the company's most advanced wearable, offering an array of health tracking features, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.

Don't forget about the Fitbit Ionic, too. It may be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a nice pick for users who need GPS, heart rate monitoring and a sporty design.

The Fitbit Charge 4 - the company's latest fitness tracker - offers 24/7 heart rate, GPS activity tracking, Fitbit Pay, Spotify control, sleep tracking and more. The Charge 3, which offers much of the same features, albeit with a slightly tweaked design, should also be available at a reduced rate.

The Inspire line was introduced in 2019 as a cheaper entry-point into the world of Fitbit's trackers. Both the Inspire 2 and older Inspire (not to forget the HR equivalent) are seeing reductions, allowing you to pick up a device with activity tracking, sleep monitoring, smartphone notification support and more.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.