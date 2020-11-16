(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to track your activity through a Fitbit, the perfect time to buy is during Black Friday - and early deals are already popping up through a number of online retailers.

Whether you're exploring the possibility of strapping on a Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Versa 3 or something else entirely, there are big discounts to take advantage of in both the US or UK.

The offers naturally vary between the different fitness trackers and smartwatches, but we expect to see all of Fitbit's stable of wearables receive some kind of price reduction over the sales period.

So, here are all the best current Fitbit Black Friday savings, updated regularly.

Below, we've outlined all the top deals for Fitbit devices currently available. In the UK, these deals are from retailers such as Amazon UK, Argos, Very and Currys. And in the US, expect discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

squirrel_widget_217724

The Fitbit Charge 4 - the company's latest fitness tracker - offers 24/7 heart rate, GPS activity tracking, Fitbit Pay, Spotify control, sleep tracking and more. The Charge 3, which offers much of the same features, albeit with a slightly tweaked design, should also be available at a reduced rate.

We're expecting discounts to the Charge 4 and Charge 3 at several UK retailers, so check back here closer to Black Friday.

• Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, now $119.95 (was $169.95) - view the offer at Fitbit

• Fitbit Charge 4, now $99.95 (was $149.95) - view the offer at Fitbit

The Inspire line was introduced in 2019 as a cheaper entry-point into the world of Fitbit's trackers. Both the Inspire 2 and older Inspire (not to forget the HR equivalent) could see Black Friday deals, allowing you to pick up a device with activity tracking, sleep monitoring, smartphone notification support and more.

squirrel_widget_147539

• Fitbit Inspire HR, now £79.99 (was £89.99) - view the offer on Amazon UK

• Fitbit Inspire, now £49.99 (was £69.99) - view the offer on Amazon UK

• Fitbit Inspire, now $49.99 (was $59.99) - view the offer at Verizon

The older Versa 2 is more likely to receive a price snip in the Black Friday sales, but, whether we see discounts for that or the newer Versa 3, you're getting an excellent smartwatch package with either. In both models, there's activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, sleep reports, apps, music control, support for smartphone notifications and more.

squirrel_widget_166746

We're expecting discounts to the Versa lines at several UK retailers, check back here closer to Black Friday.

We're expecting discounts to the Versa lines at several US retailers, check back here closer to Black Friday.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Conor Allison.