Fitbit's best tracker, the Charge 5, has 33% off for Black Friday 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have started with offers rolling in, including money off Fitbit's fitness tracker - the Charge 5.

The Charge 5 hit shelves last year so to see 33 per cent off is surprising, but also excellent news for those in the market for one of the best fitness trackers out there.

Fitbit Charge 5 - save over 30%

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the latest device from Fitbit and an excellent one at that, with built-in GPS, a great design and brilliant activity tracking. It's a great price for this device at $99.95 and £98.80.

The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.

Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is one of Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's GPS on board too.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.