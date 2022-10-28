(Pocket-lint) - If you're planning to hunt down a Fitbit deal for Black Friday, you're in the right place. Whether you're after one of the company's fitness trackers or smartwatches, there will likely be plenty of options available.

Since Fitbit's wares make great presents for others - or perhaps a treat for yourself - there really is no better time to try and pick up savings on the likes of the Charge 5, Luxe, original Sense, Versa 3, and perhaps even the newer models.

We're running up the best Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2022 as they appear so keep an eye on this page.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place on 25 November 2022, with Cyber Monday following on 28 November 2022. Since deals can usually be found all throughout November, though, it pays to keep tabs open on the devices you're hunting.

Plus, if you know what you're looking for before heading into the bonanza of sales, it makes it much easier to avoid getting sucked into unnecessary purchases.

Which Fitbit devices are expected to receive discounts?

In both the UK and the US, outgoing and old-gen trackers or smartwatches often see the biggest savings, which would include the Versa 3 and original Sense. However, newer models, such as the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2, might also receive cuts this year, too.

As we say, the more entry-level models - the Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 2 - are still likely to feature heavily, as well. And don't forget about the Ace 3 kids tracker, either.

Fitbit Charge 5 - save £30 Fitbit's feature-packed and stylish flagship fitness tracker is an outstanding pickup at this price. It may not be the biggest saving on this list, but, considering its recent release date, this is more than we expected. There's also six months of Fitbit premium tacked on. Available now for £139.99. View offer

Best Fitbit UK deals last year

We've detailed the best Fitbit deals we found in 2021 below so you can see what kind of discounts there were, but you can also use our quick links below to individual retailers to see what discounts and offers they have on.

Alternatively, these are the best Fitbit deals we found for the Black Friday 2021 sales period.

Fitbit Sense - save £110 The Fitbit Sense is the all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch from Fitbit and it is excellent as a wellness device and fitness tracker. Costing £189.99 with this deal, we've never seen Fitbit's flagship tracker available for this low a price tag. View offer

Fitbit Inspire 2 - save £32 The Inspire 2 is a great entry point into Fitbit's range of fitness trackers. It features a subtle design, all the basic tracking elements and this deal also tacks on a one year trial of Fitbit Premium. Available now for £57.99. View offer

Fitbit Charge 4 - save £40 The Fitbit Charge 4 isn't the latest Charge tracker but it is excellent, offering great features, including built-in GPS. This deal sees it for under £100 at £89.99, saving over 30%. View offer

Fitbit Versa 3 - save £60 The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the company's newer smartwatches, offering a number of great fitness tracking features - including Alexa and Google Assistant support. Instead of £199.99, this deal sees it cost £139. View offer

Fitbit Versa 2 - save over £60 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great fitness smartwatch with built-in Amazon Alexa. It isn't the latest device, but it is a good option for those who want Fitbit's platform but a more comprehensive offering than a standard tracker. It costs £99 through this deal. View offer

Best Fitbit US deals last year

These are the best deals we found on Fitbit devices for Black Friday 2021 for those in the US.

Fitbit Charge 5 - save $50 The Fitbit Charge 5 is the latest device from Fitbit and an excellent one at that, with built-in GPS, a great design and brilliant activity tracking. At $129.95 (instead of $179.95), it's a great price. View offer

Fitbit Sense - save $100 The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's top-of-the-range tracker and smartwatch. It's an excellent device, with a lovely design and great features. At $199.95 instead of $299.95, it's a great saving. View offer

Fitbit Luxe - save $50 The lovely and stylish Fitbit Luxe is one of the company's latest fitness trackers, offering great features, as well as a fashionable design. This is a great deal at $99.95 instead of $149.95. View offer

Fitbit Versa 2 - save $60 The Versa 2 isn't the newest Versa smartwatch but it offers built-in Alexa, a lovely design and some great Fitbit features. It's $118.99 at Best Buy instead of $179.95. View offer

Fitbit Inspire 2 - save $40 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of Fitbit's cheapest activity trackers, even before a deal so the saving on this device makes this a great buy. It's not as feature-rich as the Fitbit Charge devices but it's still a brilliant tracker, especially at $59.95. View offer

