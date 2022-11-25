Fitbit Sense 2 discounted for Black Friday to help you get fit for less

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit's wares are no strangers to bombshell deals, and there's a great deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 in this Black Friday offer.
If there's one thing we all need as winter arrives, it's motivation to workout more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or as a gift, this deal could save you some money.
The Fitbit Sense 2 offers health and fitness tracking and smartwatch features. There's a great discount so it's only $199.95 or £179.00.
The Sense 2 is Fitbit's biggest play in the smartwatch space yet, offering an array of health smarts, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.
Fitbit offers a great integrated experience, with its app one of the most popular of all sport devices, coving not just your activities, but also your daily steps, sleep and a whole range of other metrics so you can keep an eye on your progress.
If the Fitbit smartwatches aren't for you, as well, keep in mind there are also savings to be explored with the company's fitness trackers.
More Black Friday 2022 US deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Blink: Doorbells & cameras w/ 56% off
- Echo: Half-price 5th gen Dot
- Roomba: Get 42% off
- Chromebooks: 50% off Lenovo, HP, Acer & ASUS
- Apple: 20% saving on MacBook Air M1
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- Storage: Save 57% on WD & SanDisk
- Fire Tablets: Save 50%
- Bose: 24% off QuietComfort 45
- Kindle: Over a third off
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Sony: Savings on 1000XM4 & 1000XM5
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Fitbit: Save over 30% Sense 2, Versa 4
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick & Cube
- JBL: Headphones w/ 50% off
- Samsung: 52% discount on Tab A8
- LG: 30% price cut on OLED, QNED TVs
- Garmin: Smartwatches down by 50%
- Samsung: Save on S22, Flip 4 & Fold 4