Fitbit Sense 2 discounted for Black Friday to help you get fit for less

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit's wares are no strangers to bombshell deals, and there's a great deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 in this Black Friday offer.

If there's one thing we all need as winter arrives, it's motivation to workout more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or as a gift, this deal could save you some money.

Fitbit Sense 2 - save 33% The Fitbit Sense 2 offers health and fitness tracking and smartwatch features. There's a great discount so it's only $199.95 or £179.00. View offer

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's biggest play in the smartwatch space yet, offering an array of health smarts, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.

Fitbit offers a great integrated experience, with its app one of the most popular of all sport devices, coving not just your activities, but also your daily steps, sleep and a whole range of other metrics so you can keep an eye on your progress.

If the Fitbit smartwatches aren't for you, as well, keep in mind there are also savings to be explored with the company's fitness trackers.

