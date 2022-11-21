Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The excellent Garmin Forerunner 245 gets a big discount in Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have started and there are wide discounts on Garmin devices, including the Forerunner 245.

This is a great watch for runners and fitness fans, with up to a 40% saving served up in the Black Friday sales, depending on where you're buying it. There are deals on both the music and non-music version, but if you're in the US, the best deal is on the music version, coming in cheaper than the version without music.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music - save over 40%

The Garmin Forerunner 245 with Music allows you to sync tracks from the likes of Spotify, so you can enjoy your music on the move. It's now only $192 or $179.99.

Garmin Forerunner 245 - save $/£100

The Forerunner 245 is a great mid-range device for runners and fitness fans, but there's no support for music on this model. It's now only $199 or £149.

The Forerunner 245 is the second tier in Garmin devices, sitting above the Forerunner 45 or 55, offering GPS, heart rate and a full selection of activity tracking. It will track not only your exercise, but your daily steps and sleep too, so it can give you a full picture of what you're doing.

From the data gathered you can examine what benefits are coming from your training and how well you recover, while runners are well-served thanks to advanced running dynamics.

There are two versions on offer, one with support for offline music and one without. If you like running while listening to your Spotify playlists, it's the music version you want.

