(Pocket-lint) - Garmin sports and fitness devices are popular purchases for Black Friday. There are always discounts on various devices from the Garmin range, meaning you can get that fitness tracker you've always wanted at a competitive price.

Black Friday often gives us some of the best prices on Garmin watches. While Garmin does have sales throughout the year, it's normally the November sales that deliver prices lower than we've seen previously in the year, making it a great time to buy - not just for yourself, but for gifting too.

Black Friday will fall on 25 November in 2022, but we're expecting deals to start in the weeks before this date. Some big retailers are already starting to offer discounts.

What Garmin devices will be on sale?

Garmin usually has deals across all levels of devices, from the entry-level Forerunner devices up to some of the more expensive Fenix models.

In the last round of discounts we saw the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro getting some impressive discounts - with the solar version available, some of the older models are getting good prices. We've also previously seen some great deals on the Garmin Forerunner 45, an entry-level device with plenty for new runners - or just those wanting a more affordable watch.

But often the best discounts are in the middle of the pack, with the likes of the Garmin Forerunner 245 or the Garmin Venu - the model with the OLED display. One thing to watch is colours - while the sales are usually on all colours of these Garmin devices, occasionally you'll find that the biggest discounts are on the less popular colours - something to watch out for.

The discounts have started, but we're expecting a lot more in the future.

The following retailers usually offer great deals on Garmin devices, so you can jump straight to the selection and see what's on offer, or browse our top picks below. Currently we're listing some of the deals from 2021 so you can get a sense of what to expect. We'll update as soon as the deal go live.

Garmin Venu 2 - save £90 The Garmin Venu 2 is the closest Garmin gets to a smartwatch with a luscious OLED display - but keeping all Garmin's solid fitness features too. It's now only £259. View offer

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - now £389 The Fenix 6 Pro hasn't officially seen Black Friday discounts, but it's down to £389 - some £210 cheaper than RRP. This is a premium Garmin experience and a great price on Amazon. View offer

Forerunner 245 Music - save £70 The Forerunner 245 sees a £70 discount, offering a great price for this running watch, which also supports music. It's now just £199.99 at Argos. View offer

Garmin Instinct - save £150 The Garmin Instinct is a rugged soprts watch designed for the outdoors, but giving you access to Garmin's goodness. It's now only £119. View offer

There are always a good selection of stores offering Garmin devices and the links below will take you straight to those pages for you to browse. We'll highlight the best deals below - we're currently listing deals from 2021 so you know what to expect.

Garmin Forerunner 945 - save $100 There's $100 off the flagship Forerunner device - this is Garmin's most advanced fitness watch, designed for runners, but supporting a whole range of other sports too. Now $499.99 on Amazon. View offer

Garmin Instinct - save $130 The graphite colour of the Garmin Instinct has a 43% reduction, bringing down the price of this rugged sports watch to an affordable $169.99 on Amazon. View offer

Forerunner 245 Music - save $100 The Forerunner 245 sees a 29% discount, offering a great price for this running watch, which also supports music. Now just $249.99 on Amazon.



View offer

Garmin Venu - save $100 The Venu is Garmin's rival to the Apple Watch, with an OLED display for better visuals than other Garmin devices - but all the same sporting skills. Now $199.99, save $100 at Walmart. View offer

