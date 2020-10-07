The best cheap fitness tracker deals for October 2020: Garmin, Fitbit and more

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a new tracker or smartwatch, then you're in the right place, as we're covering the top offers on some of the best fitness devices out there.

There great savings are from well-known and popular brands such as Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung, and with Prime Day 2020 soon to be on us, we're expecting a lot more deals over the coming weeks.

Great for the outdoors

Long battery life

Accurate

The Fenix is the top tier of Garmin devices, offering accurate tracking in all conditions. It's designed to be a little tougher and last a little longer than the top Forerunner devices. The Fenix 5 is a little older, but that's why there's usually good deals to be had on it.

Slim and stylish design

Sleep tracking

Great for tweens

The Fitbit Inspire replaced the Alta and offers step and activity tracking in a fitness band. This entry-level model lacks some the heart rate tracking that you get on the model up, but it's great for tracking daily activity while also giving you smartphone notifications. It will also offer sleep tracking, so it's great for younger users.

Accurate fitness tracking

Strong battery life

Reliable heart rate sensor

If you're looking for an entry into the world of running watches then the Garmin Forerunner 35 is a watch that tunes itself brilliantly to the rigours and requirements of a dedicated running watch. It's a little older, but still a reliable option for those who want to track their running with GPS and heart rate.

Accurate activity tracking

Lifestyle focused

With a slightly slicker design that some of the Forerunner models, the Vivoactive is aimed at lifestyle users rather than hardcore athletes. That means it has a touchscreen interface, but it still uses the same core tracking skills and sensors. That means it's just as accurate as many of the top Garmin devices, but slightly more approachable.

