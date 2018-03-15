Which Fitbit is right for me?

Fitbit has been kicking around for years, sitting at the top of its activity tracking class smugly watching as its competitors hope to raise the same brand awareness.

Chances are if you are reading this feature, you too have heard of it. The problem you have probably since found however, is deciding which of the nine Fitbit activity tracking devices is the right one for you.

We have broken each of the Fitbit trackers down into how much each costs, what features each offers and why you might consider buying each one. This feature is all about helping you work out which Fitbit will suit you and your lifestyle best.

The Fitbit Zip is the cheapest Fitbit and it allows for simple, subtle tracking.

The Fitbit One is a little more expensive than the Zip but it adds sleep tracking to the mix so this device is good for someone who wants basic sleep and activity tracking without having to wear anything on their wrist.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a simple, stylish activity tracker that will do the activity basics, plus sleep tracking and smartphone notifications (sort of). It is easy and comfortable to wear and a little more on trend than clip-on devices currently are, which might be a reason to select it over the One. It is also one of only two waterproof Fitbit trackers.

The Fitbit Alta is very similar to the Flex in terms of functionality but it is a little more substantial thanks to its display. It isn't waterproof, but it does smartphone notifications in a more useful way to the Flex 2, offering caller ID, the ability to read the text and calendar alerts.

The Fitbit Alta HR has a very similar design to the standard Alta but it adds heart rate monitoring, a different clasp and more advanced sleep data, as well as a slightly extended battery life. Other functions are the same as the Alta, but it is a little more expensive due to the extra features.

The Fitbit Charge 2 offers more advanced activity tracking again thanks to the continuous heart rate monitoring, along with VO2 Max, Guided Breathing, and Connected GPS. It is a little more expensive but its the cheapest way to get access to some of Fitbit's more advanced features.

The Fitbit Blaze is for those that want an activity tracker that is a little smarter looking and more like a watch. It isn't as feature rich as the Charge 2 or the new Ionic smartwatch, but it does have the advantage of music control and a coloured screen without the price tag of Ionic.

The Fitbit Surge will track basic activity, as well as more specialised activities like free running. It's not cheap and no longer available direct from Fitbit, but while it misses out on some features, it offers full GPS tracking rather than just connected.

The Fitbit Versa is the newest device, sitting between the Blaze and the Ionic in terms of functions. It offers fitness features by lacks GPS, but does offer payments, smartphone notifications, apps and phone-free music.

The Fitbit Ionic is the most expensive Fitbit device, as well as being the most feature rich. It lands more in smartwatch territory than other Fitbit devices, bringing built-in GPS, water resistance up to 50-metres, mobile payments and smartphone notifications, as well as all the features found on other Fitbit devices.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes Type: Clip-on

Clip-on Features: LCD display, clock

LCD display, clock Battery: Four to six months

Four to six months Price: £49.99

The Fitbit Zip is the cheapest activity tracker available within Fitbit's portfolio and it allows you to monitor basic activity discreetly. It is a clip-based device that can be worn on a belt, pocket or a bra.

The Zip has an LCD display for easy access to stats without the app and its replaceable coin battery should last between four and six months. Through the Fitbit app, Zip users will be able to see their progress, complete challenges with friends, log food, record workouts and earn badges.

The Fitbit Zip comes in charcoal, lime, midnight blue and magenta colour options.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep Type: Clip-on

Clip-on Features: OLED display, clock

OLED display, clock Battery: 10 to 14 days

10 to 14 days Price: £79.99

The Fitbit One is similar to the Zip, only it adds sleep tracking to its list of attributes, as well as a more slender design. Like the Zip, it will sync wirelessly to the app or your computer and it is also a clip-based device so you can wear it on a belt, pocket or bra.

Rather than an LCD display, the One opts for an OLED screen and its battery type changes to a rechargeable lithium polymer that offers between 10 and 14 days on a full charge.

The same app features apply as the Fitbit Zip, but users with the One will also get access to sleep trend graphs, sleep goals and sleep quality data. The Fitbit One comes in black or burgundy colour options.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: Five LED lights, text and call notifications, special accessories, waterproof, silent alarms

Five LED lights, text and call notifications, special accessories, waterproof, silent alarms Battery: Up to five days

Up to five days Price: £69.99

The Fitbit Flex 2 replaces the original Flex and offers exactly the same as the Fitbit One in terms of tracking features. The OLED display is replaced by five LED lights, meaning more visits to the app for progress details, while the design moves from a clip-on device to a wrist-worn band.

As there is no display, there is no clock feature like there is with the Zip and One, but the Flex 2 does offer text and call notifications in the form of colour-coded LED lights. Battery life is up to five days.

The Flex 2's tracker is removable so while you can stick with the standard rubber band comes with, you can also buy special accessories. There is a bracelet in gold, silver or rose gold options and a necklace in gold or silver for those that want to increase their fashion status with their step count. For those happy with the rubber band, it comes in four colours including black, navy, lavender and magenta.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, silent alarms

OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, silent alarms Battery: Up to five days

Up to five days Price: From £99.99

The Fitbit Alta offers many of the same features as the Flex 2, meaning no elevation or heart rate data, though it does smartphone notifications in a slightly more useful way compared to the Flex 2.

The Alta is slim and sits in line with the Flex in terms of size but the display allows you to see your progress and alerts, including text notifications, incoming caller ID and calendar alerts. The same app functions apply as the Flex 2, along with the same battery life, which stands at five days but the Alta is not waterproof.

The Fitbit Alta comes in four standard colours comprising black, blue, teal and plum, but there are also two leather band options for an extra £50 each or a metal bracelet for £80 extra.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, heart rate, sleep

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, heart rate, sleep Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, silent alarms

OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, silent alarms Battery: Up to seven days

Up to seven days Price: From £129.99

The Fitbit Alta HR features a very similar design to the Alta, meaning a slim and sleek device with a display for smartphone notifications and progress.

It adds heart rate tracking to the Alta party though, along with a colour-matched buckle for a more secure fastening and its battery life has been extended to seven days, which is more than the Flex 2, Alta and Charge 2. The Alta HR also offers more advanced sleep tracking data but it still lacks elevation data and waterproofing.

The Fitbit Alta HR comes in four standard colours comprising black, fuchsia, coral and blue grey, as well as two special edition models for £20 extra than the standard model. There are also three Luxe leather bands available at £40 each and a metal bracelet like the Alta for £70.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, VO2 Max

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, VO2 Max Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, Connected GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, silent alarms

OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, interchangeable bands, Connected GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, silent alarms Battery: Up to five days

Up to five days Price: From £139.99

The Fitbit Charge 2 replaces the Charge and Charge HR in one device. It is slightly larger than the Alta, Alta HR and Flex 2 but it adds several extra features, including Cardio Fitness Level (essentially VO2 Max), which gives you a personalised fitness score over time, and Guided Breathing, which offers personalised breathing sessions based on your heart rate.

There is also Connected GPS on board the Charge 2 and battery life is sits at up to five days, so around the same as the Flex 2 and Alta. It is sweat, rain and splash proof like the Alta and Alta HR, but not waterproof like the Flex 2. App functions are the same as the other devices but unlike the Flex 2 and standard Alta, you'll get the added bonus of being able to monitor your heart rate data, as well as see more detailed analysis of workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 2 comes in black and silver, plum and silver, blue and silver, and teal and silver. There are also two special edition models and a number straps that can be bought separately for a different look as the Charge 2 offers interchangeable straps, like the Alta and Alta HR.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: Colour OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, music control, Connected GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, silent alarms

Colour OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, music control, Connected GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, silent alarms Battery: Up to five days

Up to five days Price: From £139.99

The Fitbit Blaze offers everything the original Charge HR offered, but it misses out on a few of the features found on the newer Charge 2, such as VO2 Max and Guided Breathing. It's larger than the Charge 2, taking more of a sportswatch stance and there are various straps and frames available to change its look. It's a different mechanism to the Charge 2 but no longer more expensive, with Fitbit having dropped its price from £159.99.

The Multi-Sport feature, also found on the Charge 2, allows you to choose various sport modes and see real-time stats, and the Blaze also offers smartphone notifications like the Alta, Alta HR and Charge 2. The Blaze adds music control and on-screen workouts to the capabilities of the Charge 2, but it also features Connected GPS like the Charge 2.

The Blaze is more like a smartwatch than the other activity trackers we have already mentioned, offering a coloured touchscreen but it won't be right for everyone. The classic band comes in three colours comprising black, blue and plum, but there are three leather options and a metal links model too.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: Monochrome OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, music control, GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, silent alarms

Monochrome OLED display, clock, smartphone notifications, music control, GPS, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, silent alarms Battery: Up to seven days

Up to seven days Price: From £199.99

The Fitbit Surge is one of the most expensive Fitbit devices, acting as more of a watch than a band, like the Blaze. It comes with a monochrome display (rather than coloured) and proper GPS tracking, meaning you can track a run without your phone, unlike the Blaze or the Charge 2.

The Surge offers everything the Blaze does in terms of other features, including music control, call and text notifications, and the multi-sport feature. That means it still misses out on the most recent features found on the Charge 2 however, such as guided breathing and VO2 Max tracking. It also doesn't have on-screen workouts like the Blaze, but it is more advanced when it comes to running, offering different running options.

The Surge is said to last up to seven days and it offers the same app functionality as the Blaze and other Fitbit devices, with the added advantage of maps of where you have gone for a run or walk with the GPS on. The Fitbit Surge comes in black, blue and orange, but unlike the Blaze, Alta, Alta HR and Charge 2, it isn't customisable with other straps.

What it tracks: Steps, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, female health

Steps, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, female health Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: Coloured LCD display, clock, extended smartphone notifications, music control and storage, waterproofing with swim tracking, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, personal coaching, guided breathing, NFC for mobile payments, silent alarms, interchangeable straps

Coloured LCD display, clock, extended smartphone notifications, music control and storage, waterproofing with swim tracking, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, personal coaching, guided breathing, NFC for mobile payments, silent alarms, interchangeable straps Battery: Up to 4 days

Up to 4 days Price: From £199.99

The Fitbit Versa is the newest Fitbit device, softening the designs of the Blaze and the Ionic for something that's more lifestyle and less obviously sporty. It offers a metal body waterproofed to 50m with rounded corners and a domed back, being the slimmest and lightest watch that Fitbit offer. It has interchangeable straps and comes in a range of different colours.

The functions support all of Fitbit's exercise functions with and optical heart rate scanner on the rear and motion detection to capture your steps and activities, but there's no GPS for accurate speed and distance capture. There is a full range of specific sport tracking support as well as guided coaching and support for apps to expand the feature set further. The Versa also introduces female health tracking.

There's support for smartphone notifications, with quick reply support for Android. Offline music is supported when connected to Bluetooth headphones and the inclusion of NFC means you'll be able to make mobile payments once you register a compatible bank card.

What it tracks: Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, VO2 Max

Steps, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, elevation, VO2 Max Type: Wrist-worn

Wrist-worn Features: Coloured OLED display, clock, extended smartphone notifications, music control and storage, GPS, waterproofing with swim tracking, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, personal coaching, guided breathing, NFC for mobile payments, silent alarms, interchangeable straps

Coloured OLED display, clock, extended smartphone notifications, music control and storage, GPS, waterproofing with swim tracking, multi-sport tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, personal coaching, guided breathing, NFC for mobile payments, silent alarms, interchangeable straps Battery: Up to four days

Up to four days Price: From £299.99

The Fitbit Ionic is the company's answer to a proper smartwatch and it is the most expensive Fitbit available, but it is also the most feature rich, offering all the features available on the likes of both the Charge 2 and Blaze, while adding plenty of extras on top of these devices like NFC for mobile payments, waterproofing with real-time swim tracking and improved GPS over the Surge.

It comes with Fitbit Coach, a new personal coaching app, as well as partner apps like Strava and like the Blaze, it offers on-screen workouts, though the Ionic takes things one step further in that they will be more personalised. The Ionic also has interchangeable straps, a unibody made from aerospace aluminium for a premium look and improved heart rate tracking over other Fitbit devices.

The Fitbit Ionic is said to have a four-day battery life and it offers extended smartphone notifications to include apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and Gmail. The Ionic will be available in three colours from launch (October 2017), each of which will be compatible with the two leather straps and three sports bands available separately.

