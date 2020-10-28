(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a way to get some exercise without putting unnecessary strain on your body, investing in a top recumbent bike can be an excellent solution.

While traditional stationary options will often have you hunched over without any back support, recumbent exercise bikes go for a more laid-back approach. The rider is able to sit back with ample support for the lumbar spine and posterior chain, all while taking the pressure of your hands and feet, which are usually locked to support your body weight.

However, while most recumbent cycles offer a similar design, they are still like any other piece of exercise equipment, and that means there's a big range in both features and price.

To help you find the right one for your home, we've rounded up some of the best choices.

Marcy ME-709

squirrel_widget_3489128

Marcy's recumbent bike sits on the more budget end of the scale, but that doesn't mean you don't get a healthy array of features.

Eight resistance levels are present on the stationary bike, with tension knobs able to replicate the feeling of riding on different terrain. Stats such as time, speed, distance and calorie burn also feature on the LCD screen.

In terms of design, the lumbar-friendly seat is backed up by contoured handles and arms rests, as well as counterbalanced pedals to aid foot support.

Schwinn Recumbent Bike Series

squirrel_widget_3489128

Schwinn's offering is the ideal pick for home gyms and those serious about their recumbent exercise, and less for first-timers.

You get all the basics, naturally, but with plenty of additional bells and whistles. There are 29 programs in total, with 25 levels of resistance also on board to let you customize the intensity to your fitness level.

Workouts can be synced with the Schwinn Trainer app, too, while the dock itself features two LCD displays, a shelf to prop up tablets or phones and an adjustable fan.

Exerpeutic 900XL

squirrel_widget_3489147

Exerpeutic's 900XL is another great choice for those looking to get started with recumbent bikes, offering a neat set of features that cover the basics.

There's a total of eight tension modes to pick between during workouts, with the LCD display showing you information on distance, calorie burn, speed and heart rate (which the handle's sensors can detect).

If you want to move the bike between different areas of your house, the design also features wheels to help you do so.

Nautilus Recumbent Bike Series

squirrel_widget_3489166

Nautilus provides another high-end recumbent bike packed with features that make it a perfect fit for home gyms.

There are 29 workout programs to pick between, 25 levels of resistance and the ability to sync progress within the World app. Within the companion app, you're also able to link up and ride through more virtual courses and trails, all while progress is displayed on the LCD screen.

There's also contact heart rate readings provided, too, for those who want additional insights.

JLL RE100

squirrel_widget_3493968

The JLL RE100 is a top option for those who want a budget-friendly recumbent bike, offering eight levels of magnetic resistance.

There's no fancy Bluetooth pairing or workout syncing here, but it does more than enough for those who just want a basic workout. On the monitor, you'll get a quick view of time elapsed, speed, distance, calories and pulse (provided by the handle's sensors).

Like other bikes, it also has plenty of adjustments for both the foot straps and the seat, too, letting you find the right fit for your size.

Sunny Health SF-RB4708

squirrel_widget_3489167

Sunny Health adds something a bit different from the typical recumbent bike design by doubling up as a cross-trainer.

Rather than have your arms down by your side on the grips, the moveable handlebars help add an extra layer of low impact exercise to conquer while you cycle.

Pulse sensors even give you a read on your beats per minute, which will give you an indication of when to increase or decrease to one of the eight resistance levels.

XS Sports B400R

squirrel_widget_3493969

XS Sports' option foes require jumping up to more of a mid-range price bracket, but what you get in return is a professional-looking design that looks great in any home gym.

It features eight resistance levels, with the displays able to show your speed, distance, calorie burn, the time elapsed and pulse (which is provided through the handle's sensors).

It doesn't quite stretch to the functionality of the most expensive recumbent bikes, but it's still a solid piece of equipment for those looking to get started with low impact cardio.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.