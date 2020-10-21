(Pocket-lint) - Having one of the best fitness trackers on your wrist can help elevate your activity tracking to the next level, with most top offerings coming with the ability to log your steps, workouts, and sleep automatically.

Thankfully, what was once an area populated by expensive devices has now been counterbalanced by more reasonably priced picks, making it easier than ever to get started with fitness tracking and achieving your goals.

Most activity bands aren't as feature-packed as smartwatches, but they do offer a great entry into the world of wearables and can add value to your life no matter what level you are. To help you figure out which is the right pick, we've detailed some of the best in the business - let's explore further.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi's fourth iteration of the Mi Band is smart, powerful, and, simply, the best value for money fitness tracker you can buy.

The full-color AMOLED touch display lets you view incoming calls, texts, app notifications, and music, with a 3-axis accelerometer and waterproofing (up to 5ATM) allowing you to track a wide range of exercises in rain or shine.

Despite the heart rate monitor also keeping an eye on workouts and sleep, the Mi Band still manages a very impressive 20 days, too, which is as good as it gets in this range.

Letsfit fitness tracker

If you want the look of a smartwatch but don't necessarily need the extensive features one provides, Letsfit's tracker is a great pick to consider.

The 1.3-inch screen allows you to view your workout and sleep data more readily than on a traditional tracker, with support also present for music control, stress training, and notifications.

With up to 10 days of battery, as well as the ability to sync and store your data in the intuitive VeryFitPro companion app, this rounds out as an affordable and feature-packed experience.

Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit's original Inspire may have been superseded by a newer model, but this is still an excellent device - now at a more affordable price, too.

You get all the usual Fitbit trademarks with this tracker - solid build quality, discreet design, and, of course, access to the excellent Fitbit app, where all your data is held and displayed.

The sleep tracking functionality is best-in-class (particularly if you pay a bit extra for the Inspire HR model), with workouts and daily activity also available to be synced and viewed at any time.

Battery life is a very solid five days, as well, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy the experience before throwing it back onto the charger.

Lintelek fitness tracker

Lintelek's tracker gives you all the basics in a smart-looking package for a very reasonable outlay, making it a solid choice for first-timers.

There's tracking for daily activity, such as steps and calorie burn, while the heart rate monitor can also be called into action for dedicated workouts (with 14 different modes to pick between) and sleep monitoring.

There's also notification support for texts, calls, and other apps, with battery life stretching to around five days.

Yamay fitness tracker

Yamay's offering is another great example of sneaking fitness tracking into a smartwatch's form - again, for a superb, entry-level price.

It doesn't skimp on the features, either, with both activity and workout tracking, sleep monitoring and support for smartphone notifications.

Data can be viewed on the tracker's screen or from within the VeryFitPro app, with battery life providing around a week of use before a recharge is necessary.

For those concerned with how it looks on the wrist, there are also seven different finishes to pick between.

