(Pocket-lint) - Fitness trackers aren't simply reserved for adults anymore, with a small sampling of dedicated activity bands now available for kids to track their exercise with.

The features and specs vary slightly depending on which tracker you choose, but the general idea with each is to provide a creative way to keep your child motivated to move regularly.

The good news is what was once a relatively barren area of wearables has now been populated by the likes of Fitbit and Garmin. However, this also means that picking between the ever-improving crop of devices is harder than ever before, which is why we've done the hard work and tested the very best on offer to help you decide.

Fitbit Ace 2

Designed for kids aged six and above and our pick for the top kids' fitness band, the second iteration of Fitbit's junior tracker is improved greatly by a more playful, waterproof design and, surprisingly, a cheaper price tag.

It's able to match many of the typical features found on regular Fitbit devices, with sleep reports, Active Minutes and total steps all logged throughout wear. When added to the animated watch faces, bump-proof design and the ability to switch into different bands as the child gets older, this is a device that ticks pretty much all the boxes - with the lack of heart rate tracking the most glaring omission.

So parents can keep an eye on just how much activity is being performed, too, anything the device tracks is available to view in the companion app.

Now, if privacy is a concern, this can also be tinkered with inside the Fitbit app; parents can choose what data is viewable by other Fitbit users and family members.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2

Like Fitbit, Garmin's second take on the kids' fitness tracker offers a scaled-back version of the adult tracking experience with a more fun design.

The Vivofit Jr. 2 is available in five different designs from Marvel, Star Wars or Disney, all serving up individual watch faces and themes.

Steps, sleep and active minutes are all tracked when worn and able to be viewed by parents, just like Fitbit, but Garmin has attempted to go a step further by incorporating this tracked activity into a larger game that kids can able to play on an iOS or Android device.

When kids hit their exercise goals (or even chores set by parents through the companion app), they're able to progress further in the game and unlock new watch faces and badges.

All in all, this a top option for kids - especially when you factor in the year-long battery, too. Our only mild concern is whether the more gamified approach can hold kids' attention in the long-term.

Garmin Vivofit Jr.

The original Garmin Vivofit Jr. is still a very viable pick, especially when you consider the cheaper price point.

So, what's the difference between this and the newer model? Well, there's no elaborate adventure game to progress through, but this is still a reliable bit of kit that's able to handle much of the same tracking - that means steps, sleep and active minutes are all logged within the Garmin companion app.

Aimed at kids aged between 4-9, the Vivofit Jr comes in three different designs (red, camo and pink/white) and includes bands to fit wrists between 145mm - 175mm. As a neat design trick, Vivofit Jr. 2 and Vivofit 3 bands can also be switched in.

Inspiratek Kids Fitness Tracker

Inspiratek may not be the household name that Garmin or Fitbit is, but this is still a great consideration for those on a budget.

The company's dedicated kids fitness tracker is aimed at those between ages 5-16, with advanced features (such as blood pressure monitoring and blood oxygen readings) backed up by the standard step counting, calorie burn logging and exercise tracking. The adjustable bands also mean the child's wrist won't quickly outgrow the device.

Aside from the more advanced, 'adult-like' features, the other key advantage it has over the rest of the current competition is the large screen size, with five band colours available to pick between, too.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.