Best turbo trainers 2020: Get bike training indoors

Turbo trainers have long been a favourite with cyclists and triathletes, letting them get on the bike during the cold winter months without having to brave the rain, wind and ice on the roads.

Turbo trainers have the advantage over an exercise bike that they use your existing bike, meaning you can train as you race and will often take up a lot less space than an exercise bike when you come to pack them away.

Briefly, a turbo trainer is a device that attaches to the rear of your bike, clamping the frame in place, allowing you to ride your bike without going anywhere.

The more advanced direct drive turbo trainers replace the back wheel completely, letting you slot your bike frame into place and then riding as normal. You'll have to match the cassette (gears) on the turbo to those on your bike. Simpler turbo trainers will clamp onto the rear wheel skewer, putting the rear wheel onto a roller. You might want to get a turbo tyre so you don't wear out your road tyres.

There are basically two types of turbo trainer - normal or smart - with the latter able to supply you with a lot of data about your training, as well as being compatible with a number of virtual training services, such as Zwift. As we're gadget people, all the trainers below are smart, so you're connected, so differing degrees.

Turbo trainers can be expensive, but so can bikes. It you're serious about your training then the Tacx Neo 2T is one of the best on the market, offering essentially silent performance and a built-in power sensor with analysis for things like your pedal stroke.

It incorporates tech to give you different road feels and inclines (up to 25 per cent), as well as giving you acceleration when you come to a descent. It's fully compatible with services like Tacx's training software, Zwift and TrainerRoad. It also packs up fairly small so you can pack it away. It can also run without a power supply, but if you want the decent acceleration you'll need to plug it in.

The Wahoo Kickr is one of the most popular direct drive turbo trainers and one of the most iconic. It's almost silent, but still makes some noise, and offers huge power up to 2200W and can simulate inclines up to 20 per cent.

It will give you heaps of data, fully compatible with services like Zwift or TrainerRoad, with a big flywheel to give a great ride feel, while giving great accuracy.

The Elite Suito aims to be as easy to use as possible, coming with an 11-speed Shimano cassette preinstalled. It's fully assembled, just unfold the legs and get going.

It will simulate slopes up to 15 per cent and give you 1900W resistance while it's also fairly accurate. It will give you plenty of data and dive into Zwift races or other virtual race series.

The Kickr Snap offers smart skills, fully connected so you can use it with services like Zwift, but also supporting an impressive 1500W and able to simulate climbs up to 12 per cent.

But this wheel-on turbo trainer will quickly fold away its legs for easy storage once you're done with it.

Although a much more simple design, the Qubo Power Mag Smart B+ is still a smart trainer, just a lot less expensive and a lot lighter and easy to move around and store. It will still give you data for your records or to use with services like Zwift, TrainerRoad or The Sufferfest.

The Qubo has magnetic resistance offering up to 900W with an 8-position lever.

The Tacx Satori hangs on to smart credentials so it will give you some data, perhaps more importantly allowing you to participate in virtual platforms like Zwift, perfect to keep you entertained during indoor training.

The advantage the Satori has is that it's affordable and easy to fold up and stow away when you're done with it. It will support a max power of 950W and the resistance is managed via a 10-position manual lever.