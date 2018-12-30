10 best fitness gifts

What better way to say "get fit" to your gift expecting friends and family than with a shiny new fitness focused gadget.

There are plenty of fitness trackers for those needing the encouragement to get fit, headphones for those that enjoy running or heart rate monitors for those looking for a little more data when they exercise, and better still at all under £200 you can still get something with plenty of wow without breaking the bank.

Here are our favourite fitness gifts:

These wireless headphones ditch the wires all together, are sweatproof and waterproof by design and let last up to 5 hours on a single charge making them perfect for runners and exercise fans alike. The accompanying charging case gives you a further 10 hours while the app allows further customisation to enhance and tweak the sound.

Last Christmas you got them off the sofa, now treat them with a great fitness tracker that is swimproof and water resistant up to 50m. The Charge 3, which comes with a large OLED screen, automatically recognises exercise and even tracks sleep. An accompanying app will let them brag to you for the rest of the year just how well they are doing

That friend or family member need a little nudge off the sofa? The Alta HR is a great place to start. This fitness tracker will track steps, calories burned, active minutes, and sleep making sure that they are active for the entirety of its 7-day battery life.

For that person that's already running and exercising regularly, this Garmin heart-rate monitor strap will let them get more out of their training. It can provide real-time data for cadence, ground contact time and vertical oscillation when paired with compatible Garmin GPS running watches to help them improve where they need it.

Sporting the more familiar design of the other Forerunner models, the 235 is a great gift for those that regularly run, and enjoy running off the beaten path, thanks to its get me back to the start feature. They'll also be able to connect to their phone for basic notifications so they'll be no excuse for not getting your text.

If they've got an Apple Watch then chances are they'll love it, wear it every day, and eventually bore of it. You can stop that happening by getting them a new strap, to spruce up their watch. It's amazing how much a new band injects a bit of excitement to the proceedings, and the Sports Band won't cost you the earth.

Maybe it's time to upgrade them from the basic Fitbit band they've been using for a number of years to the company's Fitbit watch - the Versa. With 4 days battery life, Fitbit Pay so they can pay for things in shops with contactless, but also the usual tracking features of Fitbit makes this a great gift for those looking for a bit more from their fitness tracker.

Running or exercise is so much easier with music and the Powerbeats 3 Wireless from Beats will certainly immerse them in music when they are out and about. Sweat and water resistance to handle the heavy training, they'll connect to a smartphone and an Apple Watch among other devices.

These wirefree headphones come with a built-in heart rate sensor to track your performance in their favourite apps like RunKeeper or Runtastic. They'll get 5 hours battery per charge making them more than good enough for most running outings and, oh, they sound fantastic too.

Staying fit isn't just about running as fast as you can. If the person your looking for a gift for is a walker, then a pair of Airpods will be right up their street. Easy to pop in and take out, they're great for listening to music, catching up with a podcast, or taking a call.