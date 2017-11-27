Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK fitness tracker deals: Garmin, Polar, Samsung and more
Black Friday has turned into the biggest shopping day of the year with loads of deals running through to Cyber Monday so you can save yourself a packet in the run-up to Christmas.
With fitness trackers and sports watches being top of the list for many people, now is a great time to get yourself the latest device to keep track of your fitness and health.
Now Cyber Monday has arrived, the deals are still coming. Keep on scrolling to see all the best fitness tracker deals we've found so far.
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
Amazon's deals have been running for the last week and are still going now as Cyber Monday kicks off in full force. That means there is a whole lot of deals to be snapped up and bargains galore.
- Garmin Forerunner 920XT GPS Multisport Watch with Running Dynamics for £299 (save £130) - see this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch for £104.99 (save £35) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate for £210.82 (save £89.17) - see this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate (frost blue) for £207.16 (save £92.83) - see this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Multisport and Running Watch for £308 (save £51.99) - see this deal
- Garmin Vivofit 3 Wireless Fitness Wrist Band and Activity Tracker for £59.95 (save £30.04) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivofit 3 Wireless Fitness Wrist Band and Activity Tracker - regular, black for £49.99 (save £40) - see this deal
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. Motivator and Activity Tracker - Broken Lava/Red for £49.99 (save £30) - see this deal
- Garmin Vivosmart HR+ GPS Fitness Activity Tracker for £103.47 (save £96) - click here for this deal
- Polar M200 Gps Running Watch for £73.99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- Polar M400 GPS Watch for £81.99 (save £97) - click for this deal
- Polar M430 for £159.99 (save £46) - see this deal here
- Polar A300 Activity Tracker for £65.70 (save £50.71) - see this deal here
- Polar Loop Activity and Sleep Tracker for £67.95 (save £21) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker for £99.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- TomTom Touch Body Composition Fitness Tracker - Large Strap, Black for £49.97 (save £80.02) - click here for this deal
- TomTom Spark GPS Multi-Sport Fitness Watch for £69.95 (save £60.04) - see this deal
- TomTom Runner Cardio GPS Watch for £138 (save £81.99) - click here for this deal
- Misfit Shine 2 Fitness + Sleep Monitor - Carbon Black for £39.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Jawbone UP3 Teal Cross Heart Rate Activity and Sleep Tracker for £85.99 (save £44) - click here for this deal
- See all the Amazon Black Friday deals
Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
Argos is still offering a number of fitness tracker deals to get your pulse racing.
- Nuband Flash heart rate, activity and sleep tracker for £44.99 (save £15) - see this deal here
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for £249 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic for £249 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. Kids Activity Tracker - Broken Lava/Red for £49.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smartwatch fitness tracker for £199.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- TomTom Adventurer HR Music GPS Multi-Sports Watch for £199.99 (save £70) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Blaze Small Smartwatch - Black for £119.99 - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Alta Activity and Sleep Small Wristband - Black for £69.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivosmart 3 Blue fitness trackers for £89.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch S2,38mm Gold Aluminium Case/Blue Sport Band for £259.00 (save £30) - see this deal
- Apple Watch S2 38mm Stainless Steel / White Sport Band for £449 (save £30) - see this deal
John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
John Lewis is one of the leading electrical retailers in the country, and also has a bursting portfolio of fitness trackers and sports devices. We've scoured the site to find the offers worth looking at.
- Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smartwatch fitness tracker for £149.99 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Alta Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracking Smart Fitness Watch, Large, Black for £69.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Flex 2 Wireless Fitness Wristband for £39.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- See all the John Lewis Black Friday deals
Currys/PC World Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
When it comes to tech and gadgets, Currys and PC World always have a great range. The company is offering the promise of 1000's of "unmissable Christmas deals" and those deals are carrying on into Cyber Monday so keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with the latest fitness tracker deals we find.
- Fitbit Alta - black, small for £69.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Blaze - black, large for £119.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Charge 2 - Lavender & Rose Gold, Small for £129.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Flex 2 - Lavender for £49.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Fitbit Ionic - Charcoal & Smoke Grey for £249.99 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivofit 3 - White, Regular for £59.95 (save £30.04) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR - Black, Large for £89.99 (save £40) - see this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 235 - Black & Grey for £219.99 (save £30) - see this deal
- Nokia Activité Steel - Black & White for £79.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic silver for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - Space Grey for £246.99 (save £103) - see this deal here
Wiggle Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
Bike and fitness retailer Wiggle has a few deals on fitness trackers online and says new deals are being constantly added.
- Suunto Ambit 3 Sport (black) with HRM for £155 (save £155) - see this deal here
- Suunto Ambit 3 Sport (blue) with HRM for £230 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Suunto Ambit 3 Vertical (black) with GPS for £165 (save £165) - see this deal here
Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on fitness trackers
- Tomtom Spark for £65.99 (save £84) - click here for this deal
- TomTom Runner 3 for £89.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Apple, Samsung, Android phone deals galore
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo deals
- Best black Friday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- Best Black Friday UK camera deals: DSLR, compact and system camera bargains
- Best Black Friday UK tablet deals: iPad, Android, Surface, Amazon and more
- Save up to £160 on Polar fitness trackers in the Amazon Easter sales
- Fantastic fitness tracker deal will get you a Fitbit Alta for £69
- Best Garmin watch: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared
- Which Fitbit is right for me?
- Fitbit Versa vs Fitbit Blaze: What's the difference?
- Fitbit Ace initial review: Doing it for the kids
- What is Fitbit Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Fitbit Versa vs Fitbit Ionic: What's the difference?
- Fitbit Versa is an affordable sporty smartwatch for complete lifestyle tracking
- Fitbit Ace fitness tracker lets children track activity, opens the door for Fitbit family fun
Comments