EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Fitness Gadget

The Alta was by far the most stylish Fitbit thanks to its slim body and interchangeable straps. Add heart-rate tracking and improved sleep tracking and the Alta HR steps things up to a notable degree. Fitbit hasn't added waterproofing or elevation data to the Alta HR and some of the useful Charge 2 features have also been omitted, but the addition of the PurePulse heart-rate monitor is a huge win for such a slim device.

The Alta HR is the Fitbit you've been waiting for. It's a fantastic activity tracker with plenty on offer. We adore our Charge 2, and although we won't be giving it up just yet, the Fitbit Alta HR is our new everyday favourite.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a simple yet effective tracker with a more exciting design than its predecessor. Not a great deal has changed in terms of looks, but Fitbit has done enough to ensure the new-generation model doesn't look like a boring rubber band. The far better two-pin clasp ensures a solid, comfortable fit too.

The addition of basic smartphone notifications and waterproofing is also welcome, and we love that Fitbit has continued to embrace the fashion angle with more interchangeable accessories to smarten up the Flex 2's potential too. The Fitbit Flex 2 has a good thing going on: it's simple, stylish and unobtrusive. A great device for those after basic tracking.

If money is no object and you have no issue dropping £500 upward on a great, modern, connected sports watch, then the Garmin Fenix 5 will leave you satisfied. It's got enough smartphone connected-ness about it without hogging your attention, but it really excels when it comes to sports tracking - of any kind you care to throw its way.

As a piece of hardware it's sublime. The Fenix 5 is the clear king among its sports watch competition. Garmin's reputation as the best sport-focused smartwatch maker is clear to see.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is certainly accomplished, not only with the vast range of features it offers, but how it all hangs together. It feels and wears better than the lower-level Forerunner devices, although it's not quite the luxury that the Fenix 5 offers. For the multi-sport athlete, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is an absolute joy.

The sheer range of data you can get, neatly balanced with enough smartwatch connectivity, set in the context of so much potential through the compatible sensors and accessories, makes it impossible not to recommend the Garmin Forerunner 935. At this level, there are very few others who can compete.

The Garmin Vivomove is a wearable for those who want tech to infiltrate their lives in a less obvious, attention-seeking manner. It's an activity tracker that carries out its job in an understated manner and, most importantly, is a looker. It shows that Garmin devices needn't be hulking lumps around the wrist.

It's a wearable that will get you moving without looking like you're making an effort, and offer encouragement on the most basic of fitness goals - increased movement. Even when compared with other simplistic analogue activity trackers, the Vivomove is in a league of its own when it comes to design. It's a stunning looking piece of kit.

The Withings Nokia Activité Steel HR is a beautifully designed device that does a great job of delivering style and smarts in a one package. It offers a classic design with premium materials and it's certainly an activity tracker that steps away from the standard glorified rubber band look of many competitors.

Heart-rate tracking is good in the most, as is sleep tracking, while the battery life is excellent. The Steel HR is pretty expensive for its market but if you want heart-rate monitoring with some added analogue appeal to its good looks then the Withings Nokia Activité Steel HR is not just a great choice - it's one of the only choices.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a well-rounded fitness tracker that's more than the sum of its parts. Its integrated GPS and heart-rate sensor are both on point, while its sizeable screen is both beautiful and responsive.

It offers core tracking skills and relayed data but there's just not enough depth to its app to make it a must for serious fitness fans so it depends where you sit on that scale as to how suitable this device is for you. The battery life is so-so too, especially if you're often exercising. Overall the Gear Fit 2 is a great first wearable for many, while the hardened runner might want to look elsewhere.

The TomTom Adventurer is the stand-out device in the company's line-up of fitness devices. It's the most comprehensively specced and the most interesting, because it uses the additional data it gathers to provide more interesting results.

The Adventurer puts in a good performance in a number of areas: the heart-rate tracking is solid, the GPS tracking accurate, and battery life ample. Overall, the TomTom Adventurer should appeal to those who play in the great outdoors. If you run, swim and cycle regularly, it will take care of those things, but this device is for those who like to know altitude in real-time, who want to cross-reference with a map and like to know how far they've climbed on that day in the hills.

