The best fitness trackers 2018: Top activity bands to buy today

It can be difficult to know where to start when looking for the best fitness tracker for you. There's such a breadth of choice. But that's where we come in.

We've rounded up the top activity trackers available to buy today that we've reviewed here at Pocket-lint. It only includes products we have tried and tested fully and that are always-on trackers.

If you're after a device to count steps and calories, monitor sleep and perhaps even have the added bonus of reading heart rate, you've come to the right place.

Here's the best fitness tracker on the market at the moment balancing ease of use with price and all round features...

The Fitbit Charge 2 replaces the company's Charge HR, taking the best features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, and adding a few more including VO2 Max, Guided Breathing and Connected GPS. It also takes on Fitbit's newer design ethos, found on the Alta and Alta HR, with interchangeable straps, a solid build quality and a larger, informative OLED display.

There are things that could be improved, such as the addition of waterproofing and some data could be more easily accessible, but overall, the Charge 2 is great. If you're looking for a well-designed, accurate fitness tracker with a fantastic app platform, then the Charge 2 fully takes charge.

The Fitbit Charge 2 isn't for everyone though. Luckily, there are plenty of other great fitness trackers to consider that we've reviewed if you want to get up, start moving and stay ahead of the game. Here are a few other fitness trackers that are worth considering:

The Garmin Vivosmart HR+ stuffs a lot of functionality into a device that's only a little larger than some other fitness tracker bands on this list. It isn't as good looking as Fitbit's latest devices, but it's the feature set that appeals, with both heart rate monitoring and GPS on board.

The Garmin Vivosmart HR+ is an ideal device for someone who wants to track daily activity as well as record runs or walks in more detail, but doesn't want to go the whole hog and start wearing a running watch all the time.

The Fitbit Alta HR brings heart-rate tracking to its slim and stylish fitness tracker, the Alta, positioned a little further down this list. The earlier device is fabulous for basic tracking but it misses out on a couple of features, primarily heart rate monitoring.

There is still no waterproofing, GPS or elevation data and the Alta HR isn't as feature rich as the larger Charge 2, but it offers a slim, stylish everyday activity tracker with good heart rate tracking and general day-to-day activity monitoring. Sleep tracking is also great and it comes with the same interchangeable straps as the original Alta so you can switch bands out for a smarter look.

The Withings Nokia Activité Steel HR is a beautifully designed device that does a great job of delivering style and smarts in a one package. It offers a classic design with premium materials and it's certainly an activity tracker that steps away from the standard glorified rubber band look of many competitors.

Heart-rate tracking is good in the most, as is sleep tracking, while the battery life is excellent. The design it isn't as subtle as the likes of the Fitbit Alta HR, which offers the same features bar the waterproofing and swim tracking, and the Steel HR doesn't do sleep tracking in as much depth as the Alta HR either. That said, if you want heart-rate monitoring with some added analogue appeal, this Withings number is not just a great choice - it's the only choice.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a simple yet effective tracker with a more exciting design than its predecessor, meaning it looks less like a boring rubber band especially when paired with the interchangeable accessories. The far better two-pin clasp ensures a solid, comfortable fit and the addition of basic smartphone notifications and waterproofing is also great.

The Fitbit Flex 2 has a good thing going on: it's simple, stylish and unobtrusive. It won't be for those who want more data such as heart-rate or GPS tracking, but it's a great device for those after basic tracking.

The Fitbit Ionic not only brings a solid, lightweight design with a beautiful screen, it also adds built-in GPS and dedicated swim functionality that the earlier Blaze, positioned a little further down this list, was lacking. With a new and improved heart-rate monitor, smart notifications, future payment capability and all the features Fitbit users will have come to know and love, the Ionic is Fitbit's strongest smartwatch yet.

It's not cheap though, priced at £299, and there are a few annoyances, such as the lack of advanced smartwatch features. The Ionic successfully bridges the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch though so if you're looking for a device that fulfils both these categories, this might be the one for you.

The Garmin Vivomove is a wearable for those who want tech to infiltrate their lives in a less obvious, attention-seeking manner. It's an activity tracker that carries out its job in an understated manner and, most importantly, is a looker. It shows that Garmin devices needn't be hulking lumps around the wrist. It's a wearable that will get you moving without looking like you're making an effort, and offer encouragement on the most basic of fitness goals - increased movement.

Even when compared with other simplistic analogue activity trackers, the Vivomove is in a league of its own when it comes to design. It's a stunning looking piece of kit. If there was a vibration motor for smartphone notifications, a heart rate monitor and a more robust app to back it up, this would be the ultimate offering of its type.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 features excellent built-in GPS and heart-rate monitoring, along with a beautiful large screen that is not only nice to look at but responsive too.

It has core tracking skills and relayed data but the accompany app isn't as good as the likes of Fitbit so it might not be quite right for the more serious fitness fans, or hardened runner. The battery life is also so-so when exercising. Overall though, it's a fab first wearable.

The Withings Activité is Swiss Made and consequently most expensive version of the Activité range, though its price has dropped significantly since it first launched. It features a beautiful design with a fantastic build quality and although it appears to be an average analogue watch on first glance, it tracks your activity, counts your burned calories and monitors your sleep patterns.

There is an 8-month battery life and a decent app that is great when it comes to linking up with other platforms such as MyFitnessPal. The Withings Activité has its flaws like others on this list, the most irritating of which is not counting steps properly if you aren't moving your arm but for those after a stylish activity tracker, this is one of the ones to beat.

The Fitbit Alta is by far one of the most stylish of the Fitbit bunch, like its more capable brother the Alta HR and especially when paired with the additional straps. It isn't as feature rich as some of its siblings, missing out a few key functions, such as heart rate monitoring, elevation data, GPS and waterproofing but for basic activity tracking, it's a fabulous device.

Accuracy of step tracking is good, smart notifications are useful, the OLED display is lovely and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there. For some the Alta will be a little too basic, but for others, it will be a winner, especially in terms of its looks.

The Fitbit Blaze brings all the features of the older Fitbit Charge HR, but adds text notifications, music control, a coloured touchscreen and connected GPS, along with a couple of other additions. Don't mistake it for a smartwatch - it isn't - you'll want the Ionic if you want a Fitbit smartwatch. The Blaze is more of a smart fitness watch that adds a couple of smart features, such as the ability to accept or reject incoming calls.

The Blaze's display is beautiful and the Fitbit platform is fantastic, but it's not the tracker for everyone. It has some great features, including the Multi-Sport tracking, automatic activity recognition and the FitStar workouts. The price is much higher than the newer Charge 2 though - and you don't get a whole lot extra functionality for your money.

The Withings Go is one of the cheapest activity trackers out there. Its E Ink display couldn't be called pretty but it is functional for showing step progress and, therefore, a good choice. The biggest problem the Go faces is that there isn't a huge price difference between the budget and higher-end of the activity tracking market so an extra £50 could get you a better looking and more capable tracker.

For those who want what's essentially a glorified pedometer with a few extra features, the Go is a great choice. For those after a proper activity tracker, there are better options out there providing you can afford to spend a little extra.

