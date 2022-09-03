Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Sense 2 Our top choice If you're after a device that offers basic smartwatch functionality, but tracks activity accurately, offers excellent sleep tracking and has a range of health features like superb stress tracking, the Fitbit Sense 2 is fantastic and in a world of its own. Pros Solid and premium design Superb stress and sleep tracking Great health features Cons Heart-rate sensor slow to respond Smartphone notifications pointless Limited third-party app support $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Fitbit

Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Versa 4 A top alternative The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering the same features with a few extras and refining the design again to match that of the Sense 2. It doesn't offer everything the Sense 2 does in terms of features, but there is plenty here.. Pros Solid design Lovely display Good features Cons No stress features Smartphone notifications pointless Limited third-party app support $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy $199 at Fitbit



Fitbit refreshed its portfolio in August 2022 with the launch of the Inspire 3 fitness tracker, alongside the more capable Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches. We've got a separate feature on how the Inspire 3 stacks up against some of Fitbit's other trackers, but here we are looking at how the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch and Versa 4 smartwatch compare to each other.

Which of the latest Fitbit smartwatches is the right one for you? Here are the differences between the Sense 2 and the Versa 4.

Sense 2 vs Versa 4 price, availability and specs

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the company's all-singing, all-dancing device and with that comes a cost. It is priced at $299.95 in the US, £269.99 in the UK and €299.95 in Europe, and it comes in three colour options. There's a Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium model, a Lunar White/Platinum Aluminium option and a Blue Mist/Soft Gold Aluminium model.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a little cheaper, costing $229.95 in the US, £199.99 in the UK and €229.95 in Europe. It comes in four colour options, comprising Black/Graphite Aluminium, Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminium, Pink Sand/Copper Rose Aluminium and Beet Juice/Copper Rose Aluminium.

You can see a brief rundown of the differences in specs between the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 in the table below, though if you want more detail, keep reading.



Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Versa 4 Color Screen Yes, AMOLED Yes, AMOLED Onboard GPS Yes Yes Case Material Aluminium Aluminium Colors Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium, Lunar White / Platinum Aluminium. Blue Mist / Soft Gold Aluminium Black / Graphite Aluminium, Waterfall Blue/ Platinum Aluminium, Pink Sand/ Copper Rose Aluminium, Beet Juice/ Copper Rose Aluminium Battery 6 days 6 days Connectivity Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, Google Pay, Google Maps Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, Google Pay, Google Maps Durability Water-resistant to 50m Water-resistant to 50m Health sensors Heart rate, SpO2, cEDA, ECG, EDA, Skin temperature, Altimeter Heart rate, SpO2, Altimeter Dimensions 40.5 x 40.5 x 12.3mm 40.5 x 40.5 x 11.5mm, 37.64g

Sense 2 vs Versa 4 design and build

Pocket-lint

When it comes to design, the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Versa 4 are similar and they both offer refreshed designs compared to their predecessors. The two smartwatches offer square casings with rounded corners and edges. They also both opt for aluminium as the material of choice for a premium finish and they are both water resistant. Both also have a tactile button on the left edge and both have a wide silicone strap with the same fastening.

There is also a colour touchscreen on top of both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 and both offer an Always On Display, along with clock faces and accessories. They also both have a heart rate sensor on the underside of their casings.

From a distance, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between these two models, with the main variations more apparent in their features than their physical appearance. There are some slight differences, but they are minor and you'd need the devices side-by-side to notice.

Colour options differ between the two models though, as we mentioned above. The Versa 4 is offered in four colour options, while the Sense 2 comes in three colour options.

Hardware

While the differences in the design between the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Versa 4 aren't necessarily immediately obvious, there are some hardware differences between these two models. The biggest difference is that the Sense 2 offers a skin temperature sensor that tracks the changes in your skin temperature to help you understand potential changes in your wellness.

The Sense 2 also has all-day body response tracking with notifications, which relies on a cEDA sensor to help identify when your body is experiencing signs of stress. There's also an EDA Scan app on the Sense 2 for stress management and an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment.

Otherwise, the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 offer the same hardware. Both have built-in GPS, they both have SpO2 tracking, an altimeter for elevation tracking and they both offer the ability to deliver irregular heart rhythm notifications and high and low heart rate notifications.

They also both offer a six-day battery life and fast charging is supported.

Sense 2 vs Versa 4 features

In terms of features, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are similar in their offerings, though the Versa 4 misses out on a couple like the EDA app, ECG app and the stress management and skin temperature features.

Both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 offer Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes which sees the devices tracking time in heart rate zones so you get credit when you work harder. They also have Cardio Fitness Score, automatic exercise tracking, Daily Readiness Score, plenty of exercise modes to choose from - 20 more than their predecessors - and they do the basics too like steps, distance and calorie tracking. We've got a Fitbit tips and tricks feature that offers up a full rundown of the features offered by these two devices, as well as other Fitbit smartwatches and trackers.

Sleep tracking is also on board both the Versa 4 and the Sense 2, along with sleep stages, Sleep Score and Sleep Profile, and there's blood glucose tracking too through the Fitbit app.

Both devices also offer Alexa built in - no Google Assistant option this time oddly - and they also offer Google Maps and Google Wallet. Bluetooth calls are also possible from the Sense 2 and Versa 4. The two models come with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial so you can decide whether you think the features offered by Fitbit Premium are worth the additional monthly cost.

Conclusion

The Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 are almost identical in their design. They both offer premium, water-resistant designs with colour touchscreens and slim and sleek profiles.

The two also have the same battery life and the same user interface - which isn't Wear OS like the Google Pixel Watch - to be clear. Most features are offered on both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 as well, though the Sense 2 does offer a few more and that's what you pay the extra money for.

If you are interested in a device to help you with stress management and overall wellbeing, the Sense 2 ticks those boxes and it does an excellent job doing it. It also offers the skin temperature variation sensor and the ECG app.

The Versa 4 offers almost all the features most will need though, so if you want to save some cash and the stress management features aren’t that important to you, the Versa 4 will be the better option for you.