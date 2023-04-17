Google-owned Fitbit looks like it could be hard at work on getting a new smartwatch ready and this one is different from all the rest. Rather than being designed for adults, this new Fitbit smartwatch looks set to be aimed squarely at the kids in the house.

While no name has been leaked, the watch is clearly designed with kids in mind and even has a camera at the top - something other high-end smartwatches don't yet have in their arsenal.

A new Fitbit smartwatch for kids

The unannounced Fitbit smartwatch appears to have leaked in new images shared by 9to5Google, with the device certainly giving off vibes that make it look designed specifically for kids. It's thicker and bulkier than other smartwatches from what we can see here and comes with a light blue plastic case.

Over on the left side of the watch, we find two buttons. One is red and the other is yellow, while what appears to be a microphone hole sits between the two. There's also that camera in the display too.

Like all good smartwatches, this one appears to have a band that can be swapped out, possibly allowing for more customisation options. It's also possible that there could be shorter bands offered for kids with smaller wrists, for example.

9to5Google

As 9to5Google notes, it had already been rumored that Fitbit was working on Project Eleven (named after the Stranger Things character) with an expected launch date of 2024.

Interestingly, these watches were reportedly for sale online but it isn't immediately clear how functional they are. A photo shows some of the watches powered on, including what appears to be some sort of configuration or setup process.

The idea of a kid-oriented smartwatch is a good one for plenty of reasons, but it makes good business sense for companies as well. They'll see the chance to get kids used to wearing a smartwatch as a good way to ensure that they buy similar wearables when they grow up, for example.