Ever since Google acquired Fitbit, the company has been super-charging their already extremely capable wearables. Not only do Fitbits have some of the best activity tracking in the industry, but they're now tied into Google's larger ecosystem, which makes for an even more seamless and smart tracking experience. Case in point: the just-released Fitbit Charge 6, and the device blurs the line between standard fitness tracker and smartwatch like never before.

Why you should get a Fitbit Charge 6 for Black Friday

Having just reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 the Pocket-lint team was pleasantly surprised to see the fairly new tracker already on sale for Black Friday at such a steep discount. An incredibly robust fitness tracker, we're particularly impressed that the device monitors your heart rate 24/7, as opposed to the Apple Watch, which only takes your heart rate metrics once every ten minutes. Additionally, the Charge 6 keeps tabs on your respiration, skin temperature and blood oxygen level. In fact, his review, Pocket-int's Jason Cipriani said the Charge 6 "collects more health information about [him] and [his] body every second of the day than I know what to do with." Essentially, the longer you use the Charge 6, the more accurate and personalized the measurements become.

In addition to the activity and health monitoring, the Charge 6 can now integrate with other smart devices, like a standard smartwatch. It can link to Google Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet, allowing for contactless payments, navigation and more. Even with all this new functionality, battery life is exceptional, rated for seven days in between charges. Activating the always-on display doesn't even drop it by that much, and you'll still get multiple days in between charges. The Charge 6 really represents a unique middle ground between tracker and smartwatch, taking the best elements of both in a very attractive package.

This offer also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium account, which gives you access to a huge library of exercise programs and a customized Daily Readiness Score that forecasts your energy levels. At the core, this is an incredible evolution of the fitness tracker concept at an unbeatable price.

