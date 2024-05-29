Key Takeaways The Fitbit Ace LTE gamifies exercise to encourage kids to move move.

Fitbit ensures child safety with various privacy measures.

Requires an Ace Pass subscription for full functionality.

Fitbit isn't new to making dedicated fitness trackers for kids, but now it's expanding its lineup with a more advanced version of its Ace tracker, named the Ace LTE. Fitbit claims this is a "new, first-of-its-kind connected smartwatch for kids ages 7+." It aims to make exercising more fun for kids by turning movement into a game, with a gaming-device vibe to the smartwatch itself.

The Fitbit Ace LTE gamifies movement

A wrist-based gaming console for exercise

Fitbit's goal with this new wearable is to encourage kids to move by making it a game. "Kids love to move, bounce, run and play. And let’s face it, they also love video games," the company says in its press release. "Fitbit Ace LTE brings these two ideas together by delivering fully immersive, interactive 3D games on their wrist where the more they move, the more game time they unlock."

Each game is specifically designed for the device, with haptics, sounds, accelerometer use, and more. Fitbit plans to update the device with new games every few months since we know that kids tend to get easily bored with things. These games reward all types of physical activity, including hide and seek, jumping on the bed, or a dance-off.

Just like many adult fitness trackers, there's an activity ring that kids are supposed to fill up throughout the day. Except, to make it more exciting for kids, Fitbit has named this activity "Noodle." It lives on the home screen and celebrates when they hit their daily movement goals.

In case the games aren't enough, the Ace LTE also features a Tamagotchi-like creature. Eejies are customizable creatures that feed off of daily activity. The more your child meets their movement goals, the happier and healthier the eejie gets. As they play games and complete daily activities, they earn arcade tickets to customize their eejie's look "or even deck out its home in Bit Valley, the native home of the eejie."

Adding to the gaming vibes are the watch bands. Unlike adult watch bands, the bands for the Ace LTE are collectible with built-in technology that adds new features when you attach them for the first time. Right now, there are six options, including a blue Courtside band which results in a basketball theme, and a green band that introduces Wally, "Bit Valley’s resident Spooky Pug who loves to cosplay." These are, naturally, sold separately, and Fitbit says new ones will be released regularly.

Safety and build features

Built with safety in mind

A location-providing device that collects a child's data likely gives many parents pause. Not to mention potential issues with additional screen time. For its part, Fitbit says it worked with independent experts in child psychology, public health, privacy, and digital well-being to create this watch and built it with privacy in mind.

For security reasons, only parents are ever shown a child's location or activity data in their own app. Location data is deleted after 24 hours, and activity data is deleted after a maximum of 35 days. The Fitbit Ace LTE also won't feature ads or third-party apps, so you don't have to worry about your child getting fed questionable content.

To take advantage of the LTE features, parents will need to buy the Fitbit Ace Pass data plan. That plan also enables the Fitbit Arcade and regular updates, so unfortunately, the watch isn't very functional without the pass. For $10 a month (or $120 annually), parents will be able to see a real-time location and call, send, and receive text and voice messages. Fitbit says it will be adding Tap to Pay so that "kids have safe and easy access to pocket money." They didn't mention any safety measures associated with that feature, though.

Fitbit aimed to make setup easy. Parents must download the new Fitbit Ace app, but there's no need to visit a carrier, purchase a SIM card, or pay an activation fee. The device is also durable, with water resistance to 50 meters and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display. It comes with a bumper for extra protection as well. Fitbit says the battery life

Availability

Pre-order now

Fitbit Ace LTE The Fitbit Ace LTE is a kid-focused device that blurs the line between smartwatch, fitness tracker, and gaming console. It offers LTE connectivity so that parents can message or call their child, plus plenty of games and incentives to get kids moving throughout the day. Brand Fitbit Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life 16 hours Display Display Corning Gorilla® Glass 3 Color OLED display (333 ppi with DCI-P3) Health sensors Accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, altimeter, magnometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope Dimensions 41.04 x 44.89 x 13.35 mm Colors Mild, Spicy Mobile payments Tap to Pay (coming soon) $230 at Google $230 at Amazon

The Fitbit Ace LTE is available for pre-order now for $230. There are two color options: Mild, which is gray and black, or Spicy, which is lime green and purple. If you get an annual Fitbit Ace Pass between now and August 31st, you will get 50% off the subscription cost. Plus, if you pick up the annual subscription, you'll get a free collectible Ace Band.