The Google Pixel Fold is rumoured for a 2023 release and now our first physical leak is here - and it has some secrets to share.

The Pixel Fold is one of the most hotly anticipated phones of the year and we've already seen the first Google foldable leak a few times. Now we've been treated to a look at a physical mockup of the device with YouTuber Dave2D taking a look to try and figure out what the phone has in store.

While this is only a mockup that's likely designed to be used by case manufacturers when designing their accessories, it does allow for some assumptions. Couple that with what Dave2D's source tells him and we have a few interesting bits of information to get our teeth into.

The first of those is the claim that the Pixel Fold will have a foldable hinge that is similar to what Oppo has used in the past and less like the ones Samsung uses on its Galaxy Fold line. That should mean for a less severe bending of the display itself which, in turn, should also mean that the crease will be less obvious. That's a good thing for sure.

Using the mockup it's surmised that the Pixel Fold will have a 7.67-inch internal screen as well as an external one measuring 5.79 inches. That external display is set to have a cutout for a selfie camera, while the internal bezel will host the camera there. The back of the phone will play host to three camera sensors in a rounded camera bump just like the one we've seen leaked before today.

All of this matches up with leaks that we've seen before but it's good to see the unannounced phone in physical form, even if it is a nondescript grey plastic. Still, the YouTube video includes some images overlayed where the screen will live which gives us a good idea of what to expect.

As for when this will all be really real, not just faux real, we don't really know. There's some talk of an announcement at this year's Google I/O event in May, but we could be left to wait until this fall if other rumours are to be believed.