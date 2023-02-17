Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup this September and rumours have the Pro models coming with a slight change in design language. Now, new renders based on a CAD model claim to show that off for the first time.

If the rumours are correct the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will ship with slightly curved edges but with the actual display remaining flat just as it is on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside that, the bezels at the side of the display are expected to shrink, making for a more modern look than the current Apple phones.

That's precisely what these images, shared by 9to5Mac, show. We also get to see an even bigger camera bump around the back of the device as well as the arrival of something we've heard so much about - a USB-C port. Click through for all the images they put together.

9to5Mac

Apple has been forced to switch from Lightning to USB-C thanks to an EU directive that will require all phones to ship with a common charging connector. With Apple being the only one using anything other than USB-C, that's the port that was chosen.

The eagle-eyed will also notice changes to the buttons on the side of the renders, showing what appears to be a capacitive solution. That's something we've seen rumours of before, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that physical buttons will not be used.

As for the source of these images, 9to5Mac says that the CAD "comes from a factory out of China that is seemingly the first to get these files." CAD files are usually used by companies that make cases and other accessories and normally represent the exact dimensions of the device in question.

This isn't the only iPhone 15 Pro USB-C news, either. Another leak claims to show that USB-C port for realsies, too.