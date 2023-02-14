Mini will have just 999 Mini Convertible EVs available in Europe - 150 of them in the UK.

Mini has announced its first all-electric Convertible. It'll be available this April in a limited run, with just 999 cars being made for Europe and only 150 of them destined to the UK.

Previously touted as a one-off at the end of last year, the all-electric Mini Convertible is bound to be a much-desired addition to the brand's range. It comes in two colourways - enigmatic black or white silver - and each model has "resolute bronze" finished door handles, side scuttles and surrounds on the front and rear lights. Edition-specific, consecutive numbering can also be found on the sides and door sill trims, making each car unique.

Mini

The car is powered by a 135kW / 184hp electric motor that can hit 0.62mph in just 8.2 seconds. Mini claims it has a range of 124 miles on a single charge, while the dimensions and boot space is similar to a conventional Mini Convertible, at 160 litres.

Its sustainability talents don't stop there - it sports dedicated 17-inch electric power spoke 2-tone allow wheels, which are made from 100 per cent secondary aluminium. This ensures even the manufacturing process keeps CO2 emissions to a minimum.

Inside the car, you can find seat heating and adjustable thigh support, while the steering wheel is covered in Nappa leather. It too is heated.

Mini's eDrive services are included on the in-car infotainment system, which give drivers the current energy consumption, range, and economy saving tips. These are shown on the Mini Head-Up Display. There's also active cruise control and Mini driving assistant technology on-board.

Mini

The all-electric Mini Convertible will be available to order from April starting at a price of £52,500 in the UK. Again, just 150 models are coming to the country in total. When they're gone, they're gone.

Mini has certainly been pushing boundries with its EV range of late. However, we still await further details on the possible production variant of its Concept Aceman, as shown in the summer of last year. We particularly liked the customisable LED elements of the exterior design, so hope to hear more soon.