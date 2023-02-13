Apple is now tipped to have the first 15-inch MacBook Air ready for launch in April.

Apple has been tipped to announce its first 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as April 2023. The new machine would be the largest MacBook Air the company has ever sold.

Rumors of the popular Apple notebook going big have been bubbling along since 2022 with some, including display analyst Ross Young, pointing to a potential spring 2023 release. Now the same analyst is here to say that April is looking likely for Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Writing on Twitter via a Super Follow post seen by 9to5Mac, Young reportedly said that the “15.5-inch MacBook Air started panel production this month." He went on to say that he expects "an early April launch."

Beyond the size of the display, the 15-inch MacBook Air rumours have been few and far between. We haven't seen all that much in terms of specifications, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed that some sort of 15-inch "MacBook" would get both M2 and M2 Pro chips. It's worth noting that the 13-inch MacBook Air is only available with the base model M2 chip inside.

Design-wise, we aren't expecting anything too outlandish. A blown-up MacBook Air seems the most logical design language here, and that's a good thing in many people's eyes.

The arrival of a 15-inch MacBook Air would give people who want a larger display another option, of course. The only screen sizes larger than the 13-inch MacBook Air that Apple offers in its current lineup are the slightly bigger 14-inch MacBook Pro and the massive 16-inch MacBook Pro. That model in particular isn't suited to most people given its huge footprint and, most notably, huge asking price.

If Young is indeed correct and the 15-inch MacBook Air is due as soon as April, we can likely expect to learn more via the odd leak here and there. Otherwise, everyone keep your eyes peeled for an April Apple event!