Users of Adobe's vast suite of art apps and services can look forward to the arrival of Firefly, a new group of AI tools that are designed to work across a number of different use cases, according to the company.

The new tools are there to help people create artwork using their words, similar to OpenAI's Dall-E that took the world by storm semi-recently. Right now Firefly is only available in beta and Adobe hasn't said how much it will cost when it's ready for primetime. The company does say that it is working on clearing that up, at least.

That's according to a TechCrunch report that is based on an email interview with Adobe VP of generative AI Alexandru Costin. According to them, this is just the next step on a longer journey that will see AI come to every corner of the company's suite of apps and services.

“Firefly is the next step on our AI journey — bringing together our new ‘gentech’ models with decades of investment in imaging, typography, illustration, and more to produce assets,” Costin reportedly said. “We’ll bring this value to our customers’ workflows where content is created across Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Document Cloud.”

Right now the beta includes a website that lets people type in some words and then get an image out the other end. But it's more than that, with TechCrunch pointing out that Firefly can also transfer styles from existing images So, for example, you can give Firefly an image and tell it to apply that art style to something it's creating.

But this being a beta there is plenty for Adobe to work on, and we still don't know when the company will roll Firefly's smarts out further. And then there's the copyright situation that always arises with tools that have used millions of real images to train their AI to create yet more. But Adobe says it's aware of the challenges and is working on them.

Looking to learn more about Firefly and what it can do? There's a whole webpage just waiting for you.