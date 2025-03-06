If you have an older TV that lacks access to streaming apps and needs some modernization, then this affordable solution from Amazon is exactly what you're looking for.

Right now on Amazon, you can snag the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for $25, saving you $10 off its regular price of $35, its lowest price so far this year. This is Amazon's latest version of its Fire Stick, meaning you'll have access to a wide range of streaming apps, like Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more. You'll also benefit from Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, which can help you search for and launch shows just by pushing one button on the remote.

This particular stick supports full HD streaming (1080p), making it ideal for older TVs that lack 4K resolution. This deal is available for a limited time, so act quickly if you want to upgrade your older TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $35 Save $10 If you don't need 4K, look no further than Amazon's standard stick. Brand Amazon Operating System Fire OS Downloadable Apps Yes Resolution Full HD RAM/storage 8GB of storage Connectivity HDMI Expand $25 at Amazon

What is an Amazon Fire Stick?

It plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you access tons of streaming apps

If you're unfamiliar with what an Amazon Fire Stick is, it's a device that plugs into your TV's HDMI port. Once powered up, you'll have access to hundreds of apps on your TV, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock. If you have an older TV that lacks smart TV capabilities, the Amazon Fire Stick HD is a great way to upgrade it without spending hundreds of dollars on a new TV.

You can also access numerous free streaming platforms on the Amazon Fire Stick HD, such as YouTube, Twitch, PlutoTV, Tubi, and more. So, if you're looking for something new to watch without paying a monthly fee for a streaming service, there's plenty of free entertainment available. This stick offers 8GB of storage space, which is enough for a variety of apps.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD comes with an Alexa voice remote for navigation. The remote includes an Alexa button that allows you to ask Alexa to perform commands, such as opening a specific show or movie on Prime Video. If you have an older TV that isn't 4K and lacks smart features, the Amazon Fire Stick HD is an excellent way to upgrade your TV quickly without breaking the bank. The stick is currently on sale for $25 on Amazon for a limited time, so act fast if you're interested. The 4K version of the stick is also on sale for $30, offering additional features like Xbox Cloud Gaming.