If you want to upgrade your streaming setup on a budget but don't want to compromise on quality, look no further than this streaming stick deal. It boasts 4K streaming at a price that won't make your wallet weep.

Right now on Amazon, you can snag the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $40, saving you $20 off its regular price of $60. As Amazon's newest 4K Fire Stick, it offers all the latest and greatest features, including Wi-Fi 6E support and Cloud Gaming with the Xbox app.

This deal is available for a limited time on Amazon, so act quickly if you're interested. This is lowest price the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been this year.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $60 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers a smooth streaming experience thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support. It comes with 16GB of storage space so you can download all the popular streaming apps. It also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming. $40 at Amazon

Related The Streaming Scene: Could the price of streaming finally be coming down? New discounts hint at the price of streaming finally could be coming down, Severance is our Pocket Pick of the week, plus Disney+ gets ready to unlea

A smooth streaming experience

Leverage new AI search, Ambient Experience, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Thanks to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max having Wi-Fi 6E support, it offers one of the smoothest 4K streaming experiences on the market so you can watch shows at the best possible quality. Plugging a streaming stick like this into your TV truly transforms it into an entertainment powerhouse. The stick allows you to access Prime Video and many other popular streaming apps, like Disney+, Apple TV+, and Netflix. It has 16GB of storage space, so there is plenty of room to download all the apps you want.

If you're unsure about what to watch, you can use the remote that comes with the device to ask Alexa (Amazon's digital assistant) questions about shows or movies, leveraging the AI-powered Fire TV search. For example, if you want to watch movies featuring Harrison Ford, you can ask Alexa to show you films starring him. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Xbox Cloud gaming, allowing you to play hundreds of games directly on your TV without needing an Xbox console, provided you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Another cool feature of this streaming stick is the new Fire TV Ambient Experience, which allows you to choose from over 2,000 pieces of art to display on your TV while it's idle. So, if you'd prefer to gaze at art instead of a blank screen during the day, this streaming stick has you covered. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a limited time on sale for $40 on Amazon.