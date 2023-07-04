Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $24.99 $54.99 Save $30 This is Amazon's top Fire TV Stick, offering 4K HDR steaming, but also being the fastest and most powerful. This deal saves you $30 - it's an absolute steal. $24.99 at Amazon

The Prime Day sales will hit on 11-12 July, but Amazon is already discounting some devices - and this is a huge discount. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best of the Amazon streaming sticks, and this deal takes it to a places we've never seen before - it's cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

This early Prime Day Fire TV Stick deal will save you $30 off the asking price, that's 55 per cent, and marks a great way to start the Prime Day shopping period.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you a first-class streaming experience, with the Alexa Voice Remote providing TV controls and easy access to Amazon's voice assistant. But this deal is worth it because of the experience that this stick offers. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful of Amazon's devices, so it's slicker and faster when it comes to streaming the latest content - and it supports all the latest streaming services too.

You simply have to connect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to the back of your TV, connect to your home Wi-Fi and you'll be streaming to your heart's content. Where this model wins out over other Fire TV models is that it's faster in all areas - faster to respond to commands, faster to load content, and faster to start streaming at top quality. This is why I think it's the best Fire TV Stick and one of my favourite streaming devices.

The Alexa Voice Remote makes a massive difference to the experience too. There's no need to use on-screen keyboards for searching, you can just press the button on the remote and ask Alexa - and you'll get results from all the streaming platforms you use so you can choose where to watch.

This deal is expected to run through the Prime Day sales period, but you will have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of this price - and to get the most out of Amazon's devices too.