Amazon's Freevee is the best free streaming service for Fire TV, offering original shows, live TV channels, and a large content library.

There's also Tubi, which has one of the largest collections of free movies and TV shows, as well as Pluto TV, which is a great option for live TV. Read on to find other Fire TV apps that let you watch movies and TV shows for free.

Amazon's Fire TV has become one of the most popular streaming hubs. Whether you're using one of the ultra-popular Fire TV lineup of smart TVs or a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube, using all your favorite streaming services has never been easier.

Obviously, there are top streaming channels like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, but there are also lesser-known -- and free -- channels that offer a ton of content without the pesky subscription fees. Yes, you may have to sit through a few ads, but it's better than paying for it. Some of them even offer live TV, although you won't find many of your cable channels available on these live TV packages.

We've rounded up 8 free streaming services available on Fire TV. The list starts with Amazon's own free streaming service, Freevee, which is our choice for the best. We curated these apps based on the amount of content available, live TV offerings, and the quality of original programming, if they offer any.

1 Freevee

Amazon's free streaming service

Amazon

Amazon Freevee Best free Fire TV channel Amazon's Freevee channel has become one of the top streaming platforms overall, complete with Emmy-winning original series and over 400 live-streaming channels. Originals Yes Live TV 400+ channels Premium Subscription No notable movies Sing 2 , EXmas , Stillwater , Old , Last Night in Soho notable shows Jury Duty , Bosch: Legacy , Judy Justice , Lost , The X-Files Pros One of the best catalogs of free movies and TV

Most live TV streaming options

Best selection of original programming See at Amazon

Freevee is Amazon's free streaming service. It's ad-supported and offers the best library of classic shows and movies among free streaming services. That includes a solid lineup of originals, including the Emmy award-winning series Jury Duty, which follows a man who thinks he's on jury duty surrounded by actors who are actually following a script. There are original films as well, with the most recent release being EXmas, a romantic comedy where a man finds out his family invited his ex over for the holidays.

If that wasn't enough, Freevee also has over 400 live-streaming channels. That includes channels like ABC News, Ion, CNN Headlines, Fox Weather, and Vice. There are also tons of channels dedicated to different genres or just showing episodes of one series.

2 Tubi

One of the largest libraries of free content

Tubi

Tubi Best free Fire TV app for movies Tubi was founded in 2014 is now owned by Fox. It features both live TV streaming with a ton of channels based around Fox content, as well as an impressive catalog of films and movies. Live TV 200+ channels Originals Yes Premium Subscription No notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It Pros Over 50,000 movies and TV shows

Live TV channel options Cons Original programs are meh See at Amazon

Tubi features over 50,000 movies and TV shows, which makes it one of the largest collections of free streaming content. It's not just junk content either. Tubi is loaded with quality movies and shows you'll actually want to watch.They also offer over 200 live-streaming channels as well. Best of all, there's no sign-up process. Just download the app and start streaming right away. Tubi also has its own originals, including a line of documentary series produced by TMZ.

3 Pluto TV

Cable without the price tag

Pluto TV

Pluto TV Best free Fire TV app for live TV Pluto combines an impressive catolog of movies and shows with a live tv streaming platform that includes 250+ channels. Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Premium Subscription No notable shows The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Pros 250+ live channels

Built to emulate the feel of cable See at Amazon

Pluto TV is built like a cable streaming app with over 250 streaming channels to choose from. That includes dedicated channels for different genres of films, as well as channels for MMA, music, entertainment, news, and politics. There's also an impressive catalog of on-demand movies, including large parts of the Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones series. The TV selection is a little limited, but Pluto does offer a ton of great classic TV shows from the 50's through the 80s.

4 PBS Kids

A must-have for parents

PBS

PBS Kids Best free Fire TV channel for kids PBS Kids offers full episodes of hit PBS children's programming like Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and Wild Kratts. Live TV Yes, Just PBS Originals Yes Premium Subscription Yes, $5.99 per month notable shows Sesame Street , Mister Roger's Neighborhood , curious george Pros Free episodes of PBS series

Made for kids See at Amazon

PBS Kids is a must-have for parents. Stream full episodes and videos of beloved PBS Kids shows, including Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Curious George, and Wild Kratts. It grants easy access to the PBS Kids channel without requiring a subscription or login. Stay connected with your local PBS station's programming with a tap of the "LIVE TV" button. Best of all, it's all free.

If you want access to PBS's adult-focused programming, you can sign up for the PBS Masterpiece subscription for $5.99 per month.

5 Plex

Live programming with a great horror lineup

Plex

Plex Best Free Fire TV app for horror movies Plex offers a huge library of films and TV shows to go along with 250 live-streaming channels. Its collection of horror movies makes it a must-have for horror fans. notable shows Broadchurch , The Kids in the Hall , The Fall notable movies Warrior , A Walk to Remember , Heat , Halloween (1978) Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels See at Amazon

Plex features over 250 channels of free live programming that covers food, sports, children's shows, and international programming. It also features a great library of on-demand movies and TV shows. That library is headlined by a great collection of horror movies, including Halloween, Children of the Corn, The Babadook, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and a lot more. Plex is owned by the Plex software company which created the streaming service as an offshoot of its media management platform. That means you can also use Plex to store your own media, including your photos and home videos, as well.

6 YouTube

A large library of free movies + YouTube videos

YouTube

YouTube Best free Fire TV channel for user-generated content YouTube might be more well known for user-generated content, but it's also home to a pretty great catalog of free movies as well. Originals No Premium Subscription Yes, $13.99 per month Live TV No notable shows Kitchen Nightmares , Merlin notable movies Clueless , Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines , How to Train Your Dragon , Mean Girls , Star Trek Pros 39,000 free movies Cons Discontinued originals

Extremely limited selection of TV shows See at Amazon

YouTube is most well known for user-generated content, but there are loads of YouTube channels that function like reality television. There are history documentaries by world-class historians, make-up tutorials from the most famous artists from around the world, and handymen making their own versions of This Old House.

If that's not enough, YouTube also boasts over 39,000 free movies to check out. That includes some pretty major blockbusters like Star Trek as well. You might also remember YouTube creating its own original content as well, but the company has stopped those efforts in 2022.

7 FilmRise

Classic British television

Filmrise

FilmRise Best free Fire TV channel for British TV FilmRise is the largest independent free streaming service, offering 10,000 hours of content including movies and shows. Pros 10,000 hours of content

Large selection of movies you won't find elsewhere

Great collection of classic horror movies and British TV Cons Small library See at Amazon

FilmRise offers 10,000 hours of free movies and TV shows. The service offers a real eclectic selection of movies, including some real gems like Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans and Monster. It does have some TV series, including a huge library of classic British television.

8 Crackle

A once-great free streaming option

Crackle

Crackle Another free Amazon Fire TV streaming service Crackle's under new ownership and is currently facing some large gaps in its content library. Originals Yes Live TV No Premium Subscription No notable shows The Red Green Show , The Dick Cavett Show , Merlin notable movies Blackthorn , Bad Milo , Goon , Centurion Pros It's free Cons Small library with few titles you've heard of

Crackle was once owned by Sony, but it was recently sold to Chicken Soup for the Soul. Since then, the streaming service has lost access to some of the great Sony-produced content that made it one of the top free streaming apps, which is apparent when you scroll through the catalog now.

Still, free stuff is free stuff, and Crackle still has a catalog of classic movies and TV shows, including the original Unsolved Mysteries. Crackle also boasts quite a few new originals, headlined by the series Cossacks, which follows an Ukranian peasant who steals from the Tzar of Moscow.

FAQ

Q: What's the best Amazon Fire TV app for watching free movies?

Freevee is our choice for the best streaming service, but there are plenty of great options. Which is great since it'll cost you nothing to try them all. We chose Freevee as our top choice, because it has the best collection of original content and the best selection of live TV channels, to go along with a really impressive library of films and TV shows. Tubi is very comparable to Freevee, but one thing separating the two is that Tubi has fewer live channels. PBS Kids is also a must-have for parents.

All the channels we've listed are worth adding. The next time you're looking for one of your favorite movies, you might just find it for free.

Q: How to add Amazon Fire TV apps

Adding new channels or streaming services to your Fire TV is really simple. Just follow these step-by-step instructions.

Turn on your Amazon Fire TV and go to the main menu. Scroll to the left and select "Apps" from the menu. In the "Apps" section, use the search function to find the streaming service you'd like to add. When you find the app you want to add, highlight it and select it. On the app's page, you'll see an option that says "Download."

Q: Are live TV channels available on free streaming apps?

Yes. Lots of free streaming services in this guide, including FreeVee, Tubi, and PlutoTV, offer live TV services that mimic cable. You won't find many of the same channels you see on cable though, but it can still scratch that classic itch of clicking through channels for something to watch. Here's a breakdown of what you can find: